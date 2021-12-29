How to Watch High Point at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

Michigan State goes for its sixth straight win Wednesday afternoon when it hosts High Point.

Michigan State has been red-hot in December. The Spartans entered the month 5-2 and were coming off a loss to Baylor. Since the calendar turned, they have won five straight, including big wins over Louisville, Minnesota and Penn State.

How to Watch High Point at Michigan State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The winning streak has the Spartans streaking up the rankings and 10-2 on the season. A year after barely making the NCAA Tournament, Michigan State is starting to round back into form.

Wednesday night, the Spartans wrap up their non-conference schedule with a visit from a High Point team coming off a win over FAU.

The Panthers' victory against the Owls got them back to .500 at 6-6 and snapped a two-game losing streak.

High Point is 0-2 against major conference competition this year but will get two straight shots at huge upsets, as the Panthers head to Kentucky after their game with the Spartans.

It will be a tough two games for High Point, but the team won't back down as it looks to pull off a huge upset.

