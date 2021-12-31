Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch High Point vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Kentucky s Oscar Tshiebwe celebrates a ta slam dunk against Missouri.Dec. 29. 2021 Kentuckymisouri 14

    The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the High Point Panthers (6-7) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Rupp Arena. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. High Point

    Kentucky vs High Point Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Kentucky

    -25.5

    137.5 points

    Key Stats for Kentucky vs. High Point

    • The 83.3 points per game the Wildcats score are 13.9 more points than the Panthers allow (69.4).
    • The Panthers' 71.8 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 61.5 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Wildcats have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Panthers have shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

    Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Oscar Tshiebwe puts up 15.8 points and 15.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 0.9 assists, shooting 61.3% from the floor.
    • Sahvir Wheeler puts up a team-leading 7.8 assists per game. He is also averaging 11 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 46.2% from the field.
    • Tyty Washington Jr. puts up 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Keion Brooks Jr. averages 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Kellan Grady puts up 10.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 50% from the floor and 47% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

    High Point Players to Watch

    • Zach Austin is the Panthers' top rebounder (7.5 per game), and he produces 14 points and 1.7 assists.
    • The Panthers get 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Jaden House.
    • Bryant Randleman is putting up 7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 50% of his shots from the floor.
    • The Panthers receive 5.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Emmanuel Izunabor.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    High Point at Kentucky

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
