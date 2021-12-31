Kentucky s Oscar Tshiebwe celebrates a ta slam dunk against Missouri.Dec. 29. 2021 Kentuckymisouri 14

The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the High Point Panthers (6-7) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Rupp Arena. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. High Point

Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Kentucky -25.5 137.5 points

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. High Point

The 83.3 points per game the Wildcats score are 13.9 more points than the Panthers allow (69.4).

The Panthers' 71.8 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 61.5 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

This season, the Wildcats have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.

The Panthers have shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Kentucky Players to Watch

Oscar Tshiebwe puts up 15.8 points and 15.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 0.9 assists, shooting 61.3% from the floor.

Sahvir Wheeler puts up a team-leading 7.8 assists per game. He is also averaging 11 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 46.2% from the field.

Tyty Washington Jr. puts up 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Keion Brooks Jr. averages 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Kellan Grady puts up 10.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 50% from the floor and 47% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

High Point Players to Watch