How to Watch High Point vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the High Point Panthers (6-7) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Rupp Arena. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Kentucky vs. High Point
- Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Rupp Arena
Key Stats for Kentucky vs. High Point
- The 83.3 points per game the Wildcats score are 13.9 more points than the Panthers allow (69.4).
- The Panthers' 71.8 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 61.5 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- This season, the Wildcats have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.
- The Panthers have shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Oscar Tshiebwe puts up 15.8 points and 15.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 0.9 assists, shooting 61.3% from the floor.
- Sahvir Wheeler puts up a team-leading 7.8 assists per game. He is also averaging 11 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 46.2% from the field.
- Tyty Washington Jr. puts up 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Keion Brooks Jr. averages 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Kellan Grady puts up 10.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 50% from the floor and 47% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
High Point Players to Watch
- Zach Austin is the Panthers' top rebounder (7.5 per game), and he produces 14 points and 1.7 assists.
- The Panthers get 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Jaden House.
- Bryant Randleman is putting up 7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 50% of his shots from the floor.
- The Panthers receive 5.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Emmanuel Izunabor.
How To Watch
December
31
2021
High Point at Kentucky
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
