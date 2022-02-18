High Point vs. Longwood: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch High Point vs. Longwood: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 29, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) shoots the ball against High Point Panthers guard John-Michael Wright (1) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Big South foes meet when the Longwood Lancers (19-6, 11-1 Big South) visit the High Point Panthers (11-15, 5-7 Big South) at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

How to Watch High Point vs. Longwood

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
Key Stats for High Point vs. Longwood

  • The 76.8 points per game the Lancers put up are 7.3 more points than the Panthers give up (69.5).
  • The Panthers score only 3.8 more points per game (68.8) than the Lancers give up to opponents (65.0).
  • The Lancers are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • The Panthers have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Lancers have averaged.

Longwood Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Lancers is Justin Hill, who scores 13.6 points and distributes 3.8 assists per game.
  • Isaiah Wilkins leads Longwood in rebounding, pulling down 5.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 12.1 points a contest.
  • The Lancers get the most three-point shooting production out of DeShaun Wade, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
  • Wilkins and Leslie Nkereuwem lead Longwood on the defensive end, with Wilkins leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Nkereuwem in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

High Point Players to Watch

  • John-Michael Wright racks up 18.8 points and adds 3.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Panthers' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Zach Austin's stat line of 7.9 rebounds, 14.3 points and 1.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the High Point rebounding leaderboard.
  • Wright is the top scorer from distance for the Panthers, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
  • High Point's leader in steals is Bryant Randleman (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Austin (2.2 per game).

Longwood Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

UNC Asheville

W 56-48

Away

2/5/2022

Charleston Southern

W 69-67

Away

2/10/2022

South Carolina Upstate

W 85-72

Home

2/12/2022

N.C. A&T

L 70-62

Away

2/15/2022

High Point

W 70-66

Home

2/17/2022

High Point

-

Away

2/19/2022

Hampton

-

Home

2/23/2022

Radford

-

Home

2/26/2022

Campbell

-

Away

High Point Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

Gardner-Webb

L 65-57

Home

2/5/2022

UNC Asheville

W 91-83

Home

2/9/2022

Presbyterian

W 79-70

Away

2/12/2022

Campbell

L 60-42

Home

2/15/2022

Longwood

L 70-66

Away

2/17/2022

Longwood

-

Home

2/19/2022

Radford

-

Away

2/23/2022

N.C. A&T

-

Away

2/26/2022

Hampton

-

Home

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Longwood at High Point

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
