High Point vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch High Point vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (10-2) will try to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the High Point Panthers (6-6) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. High Point
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
- Live Stream: fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan State
-22.5
134 points
Key Stats for Michigan State vs. High Point
- The 75.3 points per game the Spartans average are 6.9 more points than the Panthers allow (68.4).
- The Panthers score an average of 72.1 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 65.1 the Spartans allow to opponents.
- The Spartans are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Panthers allow to opponents.
- The Panthers are shooting 43.6% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 38.8% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Marcus Bingham puts up a team-leading 8.0 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 10.8 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 59.1% from the floor.
- Gabe Brown is tops on his team in points per contest (13.3), and also puts up 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Tyson Walker averages a team-best 5.5 assists per contest. He is also putting up 7.3 points and 1.5 rebounds, shooting 42.7% from the field.
- Malik Hall is putting up 9.9 points, 1.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds per contest.
- Max Christie posts 9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
High Point Players to Watch
- Zach Austin is the Panthers' top rebounder (7.5 per game), and he produces 13.9 points and 1.5 assists.
- Jaden House gives the Panthers 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Bryant Randleman is putting up 7.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 50.8% of his shots from the floor.
- The Panthers get 6.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Emmanuel Izunabor.
