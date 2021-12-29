High Point vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Dec 21, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) celebrates with guard A.J. Hoggard (11) after a play during the first half against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (10-2) will try to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the High Point Panthers (6-6) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. High Point

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -22.5 134 points

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. High Point

The 75.3 points per game the Spartans average are 6.9 more points than the Panthers allow (68.4).

The Panthers score an average of 72.1 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 65.1 the Spartans allow to opponents.

The Spartans are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Panthers allow to opponents.

The Panthers are shooting 43.6% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 38.8% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Marcus Bingham puts up a team-leading 8.0 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 10.8 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 59.1% from the floor.

Gabe Brown is tops on his team in points per contest (13.3), and also puts up 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tyson Walker averages a team-best 5.5 assists per contest. He is also putting up 7.3 points and 1.5 rebounds, shooting 42.7% from the field.

Malik Hall is putting up 9.9 points, 1.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds per contest.

Max Christie posts 9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

High Point Players to Watch