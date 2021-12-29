High Point vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch High Point vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 21, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) celebrates with guard A.J. Hoggard (11) after a play during the first half against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (10-2) will try to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the High Point Panthers (6-6) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. High Point

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Michigan State vs High Point Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Michigan State

    -22.5

    134 points

    Key Stats for Michigan State vs. High Point

    • The 75.3 points per game the Spartans average are 6.9 more points than the Panthers allow (68.4).
    • The Panthers score an average of 72.1 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 65.1 the Spartans allow to opponents.
    • The Spartans are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Panthers allow to opponents.
    • The Panthers are shooting 43.6% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 38.8% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

    Michigan State Players to Watch

    • Marcus Bingham puts up a team-leading 8.0 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 10.8 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 59.1% from the floor.
    • Gabe Brown is tops on his team in points per contest (13.3), and also puts up 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Tyson Walker averages a team-best 5.5 assists per contest. He is also putting up 7.3 points and 1.5 rebounds, shooting 42.7% from the field.
    • Malik Hall is putting up 9.9 points, 1.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds per contest.
    • Max Christie posts 9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

    High Point Players to Watch

    • Zach Austin is the Panthers' top rebounder (7.5 per game), and he produces 13.9 points and 1.5 assists.
    • Jaden House gives the Panthers 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Bryant Randleman is putting up 7.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 50.8% of his shots from the floor.
    • The Panthers get 6.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Emmanuel Izunabor.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    High Point at Michigan State

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    michigan state
    College Basketball

