High Point vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    • November 17, 2021
    How to Watch High Point vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) dribbles as Florida State Seminoles forward Raiquan Gray (1) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

    The High Point Panthers (1-1) battle the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) at Purcell Pavilion on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. High Point

    Notre Dame vs High Point Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Notre Dame

    -20.5

    140.5 points

    Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. High Point

    • Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Fighting Irish recorded were just 2.8 more points than the Panthers gave up (69.9).
    • The Panthers put up 7.6 fewer points per game last year (66.7) than the Fighting Irish gave up (74.3).
    • Last season, the Fighting Irish had a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Panthers' opponents knocked down.
    • The Panthers shot at a 41.6% rate from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points fewer than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Fighting Irish averaged.

    Notre Dame Players to Watch

    • Nate Laszewski was tops on his team in rebounds per game (7.3) last year, and also posted 13.3 points and 0.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.
    • Dane Goodwin averaged 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season. At the other end, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.
    • Cormac Ryan averaged 9.5 points, 2.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest last year.
    • Trey Wertz put up 7.6 points, 2.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game last year.

    High Point Players to Watch

    • John-Michael Wright scored 20.7 points and dished out 3.2 assists per game last season.
    • Lydell Elmore pulled down 6.2 boards per game while also scoring 11 points a contest.
    • Wright knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
    • Wright and Elmore were defensive standouts last season, with Wright averaging 1.6 steals per game and Elmore collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    High Point at Notre Dame

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
