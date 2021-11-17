High Point vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) dribbles as Florida State Seminoles forward Raiquan Gray (1) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The High Point Panthers (1-1) battle the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) at Purcell Pavilion on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. High Point

Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Purcell Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total Notre Dame -20.5 140.5 points

Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. High Point

Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Fighting Irish recorded were just 2.8 more points than the Panthers gave up (69.9).

The Panthers put up 7.6 fewer points per game last year (66.7) than the Fighting Irish gave up (74.3).

Last season, the Fighting Irish had a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Panthers' opponents knocked down.

The Panthers shot at a 41.6% rate from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points fewer than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Fighting Irish averaged.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Nate Laszewski was tops on his team in rebounds per game (7.3) last year, and also posted 13.3 points and 0.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Dane Goodwin averaged 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season. At the other end, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Cormac Ryan averaged 9.5 points, 2.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest last year.

Trey Wertz put up 7.6 points, 2.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game last year.

High Point Players to Watch