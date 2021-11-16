How to Watch High Point vs. Notre Dame

Tubby Smith is trying to bring athletic prominence to his alma mater.

Hall of Fame coach Tubby Smith is well-known for his time as the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats. However, after that tenure in Lexington, much of his time has left fans wanting more from his teams. With Smith closer to the end than the beginning of his career, his latest stop is a familiar place, High Point University.

How to Watch Panthers vs. Fighting Irish:

Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Smith graduated from the school in 1973 and played for three different coaches during his time with the Panthers. In March 2018, Smith agreed to become the man in charge of his former team.

Since hiring Smith, High Point has opened a brand new arena and is now looking to become a staple in Southeast college basketball.

They opened their non-conference slate against Northwestern, face Notre Dame tonight, and have back-to-back games at the end of December against Michigan State and Kentucky -- where Big Blue Nation hopes to welcome their former coach back with arms wide open and a loss to add to the Panthers’ record.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish won their opening game of the season and are looking to move to 2-0 on the year. Freshman Blake Wesley’s four three-point performance against Cal State Northridge helped the Irish get a 68-52 victory.

Mike Brey has helped Notre Dame become an upper-tier team in the ACC, but the program has experienced a bit of a downturn of late.

