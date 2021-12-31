Skip to main content
    How to Watch Hofstra at Elon in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Elon goes for its second straight win on Friday afternoon when it hosts Hofstra in college basketball.
    Author:

    Elon opened CAA conference play on Wednesday when it beat Northeastern 79-62. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Phoenix and improved their record to 4-10.

    How to Watch Hofstra at Elon in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Live stream the Hofstra at Elon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It was a big win for Elon as it had struggled in the non-conference part of its schedule. The Phoenix have played a lot of good teams this year and it showed in their record, but they hope getting into conference play will get them on track.

    Friday, they look to go 2-0 in the CAA when they host a Hofstra team that lost its conference opener to William & Mary on Wednesday.

    Hofstra led late against the Tribe but gave up a layup with 10 seconds left that gave William & Mary a 63-62 win.

    It was a heartbreaking loss for the Pride as they came in on a three-game winning streak that included a huge upset of Arkansas.

    The loss dropped their record to 8-6 on the year and was just their second loss in their last nine games.

    Hofstra has been playing great and looked like a favorite in the CAA but a loss in the opener has put it behind and Friday it can't afford to lose its second straight to start conference play.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Hofstra at Elon in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
