Elon goes for its second straight win on Friday afternoon when it hosts Hofstra in college basketball.

Elon opened CAA conference play on Wednesday when it beat Northeastern 79-62. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Phoenix and improved their record to 4-10.

How to Watch Hofstra at Elon in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

It was a big win for Elon as it had struggled in the non-conference part of its schedule. The Phoenix have played a lot of good teams this year and it showed in their record, but they hope getting into conference play will get them on track.

Friday, they look to go 2-0 in the CAA when they host a Hofstra team that lost its conference opener to William & Mary on Wednesday.

Hofstra led late against the Tribe but gave up a layup with 10 seconds left that gave William & Mary a 63-62 win.

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Pride as they came in on a three-game winning streak that included a huge upset of Arkansas.

The loss dropped their record to 8-6 on the year and was just their second loss in their last nine games.

Hofstra has been playing great and looked like a favorite in the CAA but a loss in the opener has put it behind and Friday it can't afford to lose its second straight to start conference play.

