Hofstra vs. Bucknell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

How to Watch Hofstra vs. Bucknell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Hofstra Pride (4-4) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Bucknell Bison (2-6) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
Key Stats for Hofstra vs. Bucknell
- The Pride score just 3.6 fewer points per game (77.9) than the Bison allow (81.5).
- The Bison put up just 1.3 more points per game (74.8) than the Pride allow their opponents to score (73.5).
- The Pride are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Bison allow to opponents.
- The Bison are shooting 43.0% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 45.3% the Pride's opponents have shot this season.
Hofstra Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Pride this season is Zach Cooks, who averages 18.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.
- Darlinstone Dubar leads Hofstra in rebounding, averaging 6.4 per game, while Aaron Estrada leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.5 in each contest.
- Jalen Ray makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pride, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.
- The Hofstra steals leader is Cooks, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dubar, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Bucknell Players to Watch
- Andrew Funk racks up 18.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bison.
- Alex Timmerman puts up a stat line of 7.5 rebounds, 11.5 points and 0.9 assists per game for Bucknell to take the top rebound spot on the team. Xander Rice holds the top spot for assists with 4.0 per game, adding 13.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per outing.
- Funk is the top shooter from distance for the Bison, hitting 3.5 threes per game.
- Bucknell's leader in steals is Rice with 0.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jake van der Heijden with 0.6 per game.
Hofstra Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Maryland
L 69-67
Away
11/22/2021
Richmond
L 81-68
Away
11/24/2021
Molloy
W 87-49
Home
11/27/2021
Detroit Mercy
W 98-84
Home
12/1/2021
Princeton
W 81-77
Home
12/4/2021
Bucknell
-
Home
12/8/2021
Stony Brook
-
Away
12/18/2021
Arkansas
-
Away
12/22/2021
Monmouth
-
Away
12/29/2021
William & Mary
-
Away
12/31/2021
Elon
-
Away
Bucknell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Illinois State
L 105-100
Away
11/23/2021
Mercer
L 78-68
Away
11/24/2021
Rider
L 85-79
Home
11/28/2021
Siena
W 65-56
Home
12/1/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
L 93-67
Away
12/4/2021
Hofstra
-
Away
12/7/2021
Princeton
-
Away
12/18/2021
La Salle
-
Home
12/22/2021
Richmond
-
Away
12/29/2021
Albany (NY)
-
Away
1/1/2022
Boston University
-
Away