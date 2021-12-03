Hofstra vs. Bucknell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Nov 9, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Zach Cooks (3) drives with the ball as Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) defends during overtime at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Hofstra Pride (4-4) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Bucknell Bison (2-6) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Hofstra vs. Bucknell

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Arena: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

Key Stats for Hofstra vs. Bucknell

The Pride score just 3.6 fewer points per game (77.9) than the Bison allow (81.5).

The Bison put up just 1.3 more points per game (74.8) than the Pride allow their opponents to score (73.5).

The Pride are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Bison allow to opponents.

The Bison are shooting 43.0% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 45.3% the Pride's opponents have shot this season.

Hofstra Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Pride this season is Zach Cooks, who averages 18.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

Darlinstone Dubar leads Hofstra in rebounding, averaging 6.4 per game, while Aaron Estrada leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.5 in each contest.

Jalen Ray makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pride, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.

The Hofstra steals leader is Cooks, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dubar, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Bucknell Players to Watch

Andrew Funk racks up 18.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bison.

Alex Timmerman puts up a stat line of 7.5 rebounds, 11.5 points and 0.9 assists per game for Bucknell to take the top rebound spot on the team. Xander Rice holds the top spot for assists with 4.0 per game, adding 13.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per outing.

Funk is the top shooter from distance for the Bison, hitting 3.5 threes per game.

Bucknell's leader in steals is Rice with 0.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jake van der Heijden with 0.6 per game.

Hofstra Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/19/2021 Maryland L 69-67 Away 11/22/2021 Richmond L 81-68 Away 11/24/2021 Molloy W 87-49 Home 11/27/2021 Detroit Mercy W 98-84 Home 12/1/2021 Princeton W 81-77 Home 12/4/2021 Bucknell - Home 12/8/2021 Stony Brook - Away 12/18/2021 Arkansas - Away 12/22/2021 Monmouth - Away 12/29/2021 William & Mary - Away 12/31/2021 Elon - Away

Bucknell Schedule