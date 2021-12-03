Hofstra vs. Bucknell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Hofstra vs. Bucknell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 9, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Zach Cooks (3) drives with the ball as Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) defends during overtime at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Hofstra Pride (4-4) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Bucknell Bison (2-6) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Hofstra vs. Bucknell

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: SportsNet NY
    • Arena: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
    Key Stats for Hofstra vs. Bucknell

    • The Pride score just 3.6 fewer points per game (77.9) than the Bison allow (81.5).
    • The Bison put up just 1.3 more points per game (74.8) than the Pride allow their opponents to score (73.5).
    • The Pride are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Bison allow to opponents.
    • The Bison are shooting 43.0% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 45.3% the Pride's opponents have shot this season.

    Hofstra Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Pride this season is Zach Cooks, who averages 18.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.
    • Darlinstone Dubar leads Hofstra in rebounding, averaging 6.4 per game, while Aaron Estrada leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.5 in each contest.
    • Jalen Ray makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pride, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.
    • The Hofstra steals leader is Cooks, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dubar, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

    Bucknell Players to Watch

    • Andrew Funk racks up 18.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bison.
    • Alex Timmerman puts up a stat line of 7.5 rebounds, 11.5 points and 0.9 assists per game for Bucknell to take the top rebound spot on the team. Xander Rice holds the top spot for assists with 4.0 per game, adding 13.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per outing.
    • Funk is the top shooter from distance for the Bison, hitting 3.5 threes per game.
    • Bucknell's leader in steals is Rice with 0.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jake van der Heijden with 0.6 per game.

    Hofstra Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Maryland

    L 69-67

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Richmond

    L 81-68

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Molloy

    W 87-49

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Detroit Mercy

    W 98-84

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Princeton

    W 81-77

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Bucknell

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Stony Brook

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Monmouth

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    William & Mary

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Elon

    -

    Away

    Bucknell Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Illinois State

    L 105-100

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Mercer

    L 78-68

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Rider

    L 85-79

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Siena

    W 65-56

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    L 93-67

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Hofstra

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Princeton

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    La Salle

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Richmond

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Albany (NY)

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Boston University

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Bucknell at Hofstra

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
