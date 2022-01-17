How to Watch Hofstra vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Hofstra Pride (10-7, 2-2 CAA) hope to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the Drexel Dragons (7-6, 2-1 CAA) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Hofstra vs. Drexel
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hofstra vs. Drexel
- The Pride score 78.7 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 72.2 the Dragons allow.
- The Dragons put up just 2.1 more points per game (74.9) than the Pride give up to opponents (72.8).
- The Pride are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Dragons allow to opponents.
- The Dragons' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Pride have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
Hofstra Players to Watch
- Aaron Estrada leads the Pride in points and assists per game, scoring 15.8 points and distributing 4.8 assists.
- Abayomi Iyiola is Hofstra's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 8.8 boards in each contest while scoring 8.7 points per game.
- Jalen Ray makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pride, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.
- Estrada and Darlinstone Dubar lead Hofstra on the defensive end, with Estrada leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Dubar in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Drexel Players to Watch
- Camren Wynter's points (14.7 per game) and assists (4.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Dragons' leaderboards.
- James Butler's stat line of 9.7 rebounds, 13.4 points and 1.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Drexel rebounding leaderboard.
- Mate Okros is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Dragons, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
- Drexel's leader in steals is Wynter with 0.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Amari Williams with 1.6 per game.
Hofstra Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Monmouth
W 77-71
Away
12/29/2021
William & Mary
L 63-62
Away
1/9/2022
JMU
W 87-80
Away
1/11/2022
Towson
L 78-66
Away
1/15/2022
Delaware
W 82-77
Home
1/17/2022
Drexel
-
Home
1/22/2022
Northeastern
-
Away
1/27/2022
Charleston (SC)
-
Away
1/29/2022
UNC Wilmington
-
Away
2/3/2022
Towson
-
Home
2/5/2022
JMU
-
Home
Drexel Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Abilene Christian
L 73-56
Away
12/14/2021
Coppin State
W 76-69
Home
1/3/2022
Towson
W 65-61
Home
1/11/2022
Delaware
L 81-77
Home
1/15/2022
Northeastern
W 76-68
Away
1/17/2022
Hofstra
-
Away
1/20/2022
Elon
-
Home
1/22/2022
William & Mary
-
Home
1/27/2022
JMU
-
Away
1/29/2022
Towson
-
Away
1/31/2022
UNC Wilmington
-
Away
How To Watch
January
17
2022
Drexel at Hofstra
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)