How to Watch Hofstra vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (11) shoots the ball as Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (right) defends during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Hofstra Pride (10-7, 2-2 CAA) hope to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the Drexel Dragons (7-6, 2-1 CAA) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Hofstra vs. Drexel

  • Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY
  • Arena: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
  Arena: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

Key Stats for Hofstra vs. Drexel

  • The Pride score 78.7 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 72.2 the Dragons allow.
  • The Dragons put up just 2.1 more points per game (74.9) than the Pride give up to opponents (72.8).
  • The Pride are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Dragons allow to opponents.
  • The Dragons' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Pride have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Hofstra Players to Watch

  • Aaron Estrada leads the Pride in points and assists per game, scoring 15.8 points and distributing 4.8 assists.
  • Abayomi Iyiola is Hofstra's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 8.8 boards in each contest while scoring 8.7 points per game.
  • Jalen Ray makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pride, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.
  • Estrada and Darlinstone Dubar lead Hofstra on the defensive end, with Estrada leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Dubar in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Drexel Players to Watch

  • Camren Wynter's points (14.7 per game) and assists (4.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Dragons' leaderboards.
  • James Butler's stat line of 9.7 rebounds, 13.4 points and 1.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Drexel rebounding leaderboard.
  • Mate Okros is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Dragons, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
  • Drexel's leader in steals is Wynter with 0.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Amari Williams with 1.6 per game.

Hofstra Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Monmouth

W 77-71

Away

12/29/2021

William & Mary

L 63-62

Away

1/9/2022

JMU

W 87-80

Away

1/11/2022

Towson

L 78-66

Away

1/15/2022

Delaware

W 82-77

Home

1/17/2022

Drexel

-

Home

1/22/2022

Northeastern

-

Away

1/27/2022

Charleston (SC)

-

Away

1/29/2022

UNC Wilmington

-

Away

2/3/2022

Towson

-

Home

2/5/2022

JMU

-

Home

Drexel Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Abilene Christian

L 73-56

Away

12/14/2021

Coppin State

W 76-69

Home

1/3/2022

Towson

W 65-61

Home

1/11/2022

Delaware

L 81-77

Home

1/15/2022

Northeastern

W 76-68

Away

1/17/2022

Hofstra

-

Away

1/20/2022

Elon

-

Home

1/22/2022

William & Mary

-

Home

1/27/2022

JMU

-

Away

1/29/2022

Towson

-

Away

1/31/2022

UNC Wilmington

-

Away

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Drexel at Hofstra

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
