Hofstra vs. Elon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada (4) celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Simmons Bank Arena. Hofstra won 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

CAA opponents square off when the Hofstra Pride (8-6, 0-0 CAA) visit the Elon Phoenix (4-10, 0-0 CAA) at Schar Center, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 31, 2021.

How to Watch Elon vs. Hofstra

Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Schar Center

Favorite Spread Total Hofstra -6.5 149.5 points

Key Stats for Elon vs. Hofstra

The 78.8 points per game the Pride average are just 2.7 more points than the Phoenix give up (76.1).

The Phoenix's 69.6 points per game are just two fewer points than the 71.6 the Pride allow.

The Pride make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Hofstra Players to Watch

Aaron Estrada paces his squad in both rebounds (5.6) and assists (4.8) per contest, and also puts up 13.9 points. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Darlinstone Dubar paces his squad in rebounds per contest (5.6), and also averages 12.7 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 1 block.

Zach Cooks paces his team in both points (16.1) and assists (4) per game, and also puts up 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 2.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jalen Ray puts up 15.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the field and 45.5% from downtown with 3.8 made 3-pointers per contest (10th in the nation).

Omar Silverio posts 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 38.4% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Elon Players to Watch