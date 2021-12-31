Hofstra vs. Elon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Hofstra vs. Elon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada (4) celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Simmons Bank Arena. Hofstra won 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

    CAA opponents square off when the Hofstra Pride (8-6, 0-0 CAA) visit the Elon Phoenix (4-10, 0-0 CAA) at Schar Center, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 31, 2021.

    How to Watch Elon vs. Hofstra

    • Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Schar Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Hofstra vs Elon Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Hofstra

    -6.5

    149.5 points

    Key Stats for Elon vs. Hofstra

    • The 78.8 points per game the Pride average are just 2.7 more points than the Phoenix give up (76.1).
    • The Phoenix's 69.6 points per game are just two fewer points than the 71.6 the Pride allow.
    • The Pride make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

    Hofstra Players to Watch

    • Aaron Estrada paces his squad in both rebounds (5.6) and assists (4.8) per contest, and also puts up 13.9 points. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Darlinstone Dubar paces his squad in rebounds per contest (5.6), and also averages 12.7 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 1 block.
    • Zach Cooks paces his team in both points (16.1) and assists (4) per game, and also puts up 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 2.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Jalen Ray puts up 15.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the field and 45.5% from downtown with 3.8 made 3-pointers per contest (10th in the nation).
    • Omar Silverio posts 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 38.4% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

    Elon Players to Watch

    • Hunter Woods gets the Phoenix 6.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Michael Graham leads the Phoenix in rebounding (5.9 per game), and averages 6.8 points and 0.8 assists. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Hunter McIntosh gives the Phoenix 10.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Zac Ervin is putting up 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 40% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Hofstra at Elon

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

