Nov 9, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Darlinstone Dubar (0) shoots the ball during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Hofstra Pride (19-9, 11-4 CAA) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Elon Phoenix (8-21, 5-11 CAA) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Hofstra vs. Elon

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Arena: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

Key Stats for Hofstra vs. Elon

The 78.3 points per game the Pride record are 5.0 more points than the Phoenix allow (73.3).

The Phoenix score only 4.9 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Pride allow (71.8).

The Pride are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Phoenix allow to opponents.

The Phoenix have shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points less than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Pride have averaged.

Hofstra Players to Watch

The Pride leader in points and assists is Aaron Estrada, who puts up 18.8 points per game to go with 5.0 assists.

Hofstra's best rebounder is Abayomi Iyiola, who averages 7.6 boards per game in addition to his 7.3 PPG average.

Jalen Ray leads the Pride in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Hofstra steals leader is Zach Cooks, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Darlinstone Dubar, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Elon Players to Watch

Darius Burford averages 13.0 points and adds 3.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Phoenix's leaderboards in those statistics.

Michael Graham grabs 6.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.9 points per game and adds 0.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Elon rebounding leaderboard.

Hunter McIntosh is dependable from three-point range and leads the Phoenix with 2.6 made threes per game.

Elon's leader in steals is Burford (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Graham (1.3 per game).

Hofstra Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/7/2022 UNC Wilmington W 73-71 Home 2/10/2022 Drexel W 83-73 Away 2/12/2022 Delaware W 80-66 Away 2/15/2022 Elon W 97-64 Away 2/19/2022 Northeastern W 76-73 Home 2/24/2022 Elon - Home 2/26/2022 William & Mary - Home 2/28/2022 Charleston (SC) - Home

Elon Schedule