Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Eric Ayala (5) dribbles past George Mason Patriots guard DeVon Cooper (0) as M forward Qudus Wahab (33) sets a pick during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 Maryland Terrapins (3-1) take on the Hofstra Pride (1-2) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Hofstra

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arena: Xfinity Center

Favorite Spread Total Maryland -11.5 141.5 points

Key Stats for Maryland vs. Hofstra

Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Terrapins recorded were just 4.1 fewer points than the Pride gave up (73).

The Pride averaged 7.6 more points per game last year (73.2) than the Terrapins gave up (65.6).

Last season, the Terrapins had a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.3% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Pride's opponents hit.

The Pride shot at a 44.3% clip from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 41% shooting opponents of the Terrapins averaged.

Maryland Players to Watch

Aaron Wiggins posted 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last year. Defensively, he posted 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Eric Ayala led the Terrapins with 14.6 points per contest and 2.1 assists last season, while also putting up 4.1 rebounds.

Donta Scott put up a team-high 5.9 rebounds per contest last year. He also put up 11 points and 2 assists, shooting 49.8% from the floor and 43.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Darryl Morsell was tops on his squad in assists per game (2.8) last year, and also posted 9 points and 4 rebounds. Defensively, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Hakim Hart put up 7.1 points, 1.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game last season.

Hofstra Players to Watch