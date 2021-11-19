Publish date:
How to Watch Hofstra vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 20 Maryland Terrapins (3-1) take on the Hofstra Pride (1-2) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Maryland vs. Hofstra
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Xfinity Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Maryland
-11.5
141.5 points
Key Stats for Maryland vs. Hofstra
- Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Terrapins recorded were just 4.1 fewer points than the Pride gave up (73).
- The Pride averaged 7.6 more points per game last year (73.2) than the Terrapins gave up (65.6).
- Last season, the Terrapins had a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.3% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Pride's opponents hit.
- The Pride shot at a 44.3% clip from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 41% shooting opponents of the Terrapins averaged.
Maryland Players to Watch
- Aaron Wiggins posted 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last year. Defensively, he posted 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Eric Ayala led the Terrapins with 14.6 points per contest and 2.1 assists last season, while also putting up 4.1 rebounds.
- Donta Scott put up a team-high 5.9 rebounds per contest last year. He also put up 11 points and 2 assists, shooting 49.8% from the floor and 43.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Darryl Morsell was tops on his squad in assists per game (2.8) last year, and also posted 9 points and 4 rebounds. Defensively, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Hakim Hart put up 7.1 points, 1.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game last season.
Hofstra Players to Watch
- Jalen Ray averaged 19.3 points per contest to go with 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game last season.
- Isaac Kante pulled down 10.1 rebounds per game, while Caleb Burgess dished out 5.6 assists per contest.
- Ray hit an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Ray and Tareq Coburn were defensive standouts last season, with Ray averaging 1.7 steals per game and Coburn collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
19
2021
Hofstra at Maryland
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)