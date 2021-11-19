Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Hofstra Pride at Maryland Terrapins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Maryland looks to bounce back after its upset loss to George Mason when it hosts Hofstra Friday night in men's college basketball.
    The No. 20 Maryland men's basketball team suffered its first loss of the year on Wednesday when George Mason upset them 71–66. The Patriots led throughout the second half to pull off the shocking upset.

    How to Watch Hofstra at Maryland Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Live stream the Hofstra at Maryland game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss dropped Maryland to 3–1 on the year. The Terrapins had not been dominant in any of their wins and it finally bit them against George Mason.

    On Friday, they host a Hofstra team that is 1–2 on the year but nearly upset No. 15 Houston in its first game.

    The Pride led late against Houston but gave up a three-pointer with 24 seconds left that tied the game. The Cougars then took control in overtime to avoid the upset.

    Hofstra will not be scared of the Terps and have an opportunity to pick up the upset win Friday night. Maryland will have to come ready to play if they want to avoid its second straight loss.

