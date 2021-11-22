Hofstra vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Hofstra vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 9, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Darlinstone Dubar (0) shoots the ball during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 9, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Darlinstone Dubar (0) shoots the ball during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Richmond Spiders (2-2) take on the Hofstra Pride (1-3) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Richmond vs. Hofstra

    Richmond vs Hofstra Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Richmond

    -9.5

    146 points

    Key Stats for Richmond vs. Hofstra

    • Last year, the Spiders scored only 1.7 more points per game (74.7) than the Pride gave up (73).
    • The Pride's 73.2 points per game last year were just 4.2 more points than the 69 the Spiders gave up.
    • The Spiders made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Pride allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
    • The Pride's 44.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points lower than the Spiders allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

    Richmond Players to Watch

    • Jacob Gilyard was tops on the Spiders at 5.0 assists per contest last year, while also averaging 3.0 rebounds and 12.3 points.
    • Tyler Burton was tops on the Spiders at 7.6 rebounds per game last year, while also posting 0.5 assists and 12.0 points.
    • Grant Golden put up 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last year. At the other end, he averaged 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.
    • Nathan Cayo averaged 12.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.
    • Blake Francis posted 14.0 points and 1.8 assists per contest last season -- both team highs. He also averaged 2.0 rebounds, shooting 42.4% from the field and 36.0% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

    Hofstra Players to Watch

    • Jalen Ray put up 19.3 points per game last season to go with 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
    • Isaac Kante averaged 10.1 boards per game and Caleb Burgess dished out 5.6 assists per game.
    • Ray hit an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Ray averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Tareq Coburn compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Hofstra at Richmond

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 23, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball as New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at Pelicans

    1 minute ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) drives to the basket as Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) defends during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Bucks

    1 minute ago
    demar-derozan
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Bulls

    1 minute ago
    Vegas Golden Knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Golden Knights at Blues

    1 minute ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Darlinstone Dubar (0) shoots the ball during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Richmond vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgia Tech vs. Charleston Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Darlinstone Dubar (0) shoots the ball during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Hofstra vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) and Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) fight for a rebound during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Georgia's Braelen Bridges (23) and Georgia's Kario Oquendo (3) celebrates after an NCAA basketball game between FIU and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Georgia won 58-51. News Joshua L Jones
    College Basketball

    Georgia vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy