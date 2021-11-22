Hofstra vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Hofstra vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (2-2) take on the Hofstra Pride (1-3) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
Richmond vs. Hofstra
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: Robins Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Richmond
-9.5
146 points
Key Stats for Richmond vs. Hofstra
- Last year, the Spiders scored only 1.7 more points per game (74.7) than the Pride gave up (73).
- The Pride's 73.2 points per game last year were just 4.2 more points than the 69 the Spiders gave up.
- The Spiders made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Pride allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- The Pride's 44.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points lower than the Spiders allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
Richmond Players to Watch
- Jacob Gilyard was tops on the Spiders at 5.0 assists per contest last year, while also averaging 3.0 rebounds and 12.3 points.
- Tyler Burton was tops on the Spiders at 7.6 rebounds per game last year, while also posting 0.5 assists and 12.0 points.
- Grant Golden put up 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last year. At the other end, he averaged 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Nathan Cayo averaged 12.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Blake Francis posted 14.0 points and 1.8 assists per contest last season -- both team highs. He also averaged 2.0 rebounds, shooting 42.4% from the field and 36.0% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Hofstra Players to Watch
- Jalen Ray put up 19.3 points per game last season to go with 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
- Isaac Kante averaged 10.1 boards per game and Caleb Burgess dished out 5.6 assists per game.
- Ray hit an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Ray averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Tareq Coburn compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.
How To Watch
November
22
2021
Hofstra at Richmond
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)