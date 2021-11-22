Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Hofstra Pride at Richmond Spiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Hofstra looks to snap its two-game losing streak Monday when it travels to Richmond to take on the Spiders in men's college basketball.
    Author:

    The Hofstra men's basketball team's early season has featured a bunch of near misses so far. The Pride lost to No. 12 Houston in overtime, got tripped by Iona and then blew a last-minute lead on the road at Maryland.

    How to Watch Hofstra at Richmond Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: SportsNet NY

    Live stream the Hofstra at Richmond game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Pride head to Richmond just 1–3 but almost could have been undefeated with two wins against ranked opponents.

    Richmond hosts Hofstra on Monday after losing its last game to Drake 73–70. The Spiders led throughout most of the game but went two minutes without scoring late and gave up the lead, which ultimately led to their loss.

    The Spiders have alternated wins and losses all year long. They will have to hope that continues for this game, as that would mean they would pick up a big win against a pesky Hofstra team.

    This should be a great under-the-radar game on Monday between two good mid-major teams.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Hofstra Pride at Richmond Spiders

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nets vs. Cavaliers

    2 minutes ago
    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Wizards

    2 minutes ago
    buffalo sabres
    NHL

    How to Watch Blue Jackets at Sabres

    2 minutes ago
    Villanova
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Villanova at Pennsylvania

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Charleston Southern at Georgia Tech

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Hofstra at Richmond

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) shoots the ball over Navy Midshipmen guard Greg Summers (20) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia at Georgia

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) shoots against Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (51) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Illinois at Cincinnati

    32 minutes ago
    Mar 3, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Izaiah Brockington (12) defends as Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Marcus Carr (5) shoots the ball during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State State defeated Minnesota 84-65. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Cornell at Penn State

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy