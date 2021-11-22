Hofstra looks to snap its two-game losing streak Monday when it travels to Richmond to take on the Spiders in men's college basketball.

The Hofstra men's basketball team's early season has featured a bunch of near misses so far. The Pride lost to No. 12 Houston in overtime, got tripped by Iona and then blew a last-minute lead on the road at Maryland.

How to Watch Hofstra at Richmond Today:

Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

The Pride head to Richmond just 1–3 but almost could have been undefeated with two wins against ranked opponents.

Richmond hosts Hofstra on Monday after losing its last game to Drake 73–70. The Spiders led throughout most of the game but went two minutes without scoring late and gave up the lead, which ultimately led to their loss.

The Spiders have alternated wins and losses all year long. They will have to hope that continues for this game, as that would mean they would pick up a big win against a pesky Hofstra team.

This should be a great under-the-radar game on Monday between two good mid-major teams.

