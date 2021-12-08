Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    How to Watch Hofstra at Stony Brook in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Hofstra goes for its fifth straight win when it travels to Stony Brook on Wednesday night to face off in college basketball.
    Hofstra started the year just 1-4 with a bunch of close losses to Houston in overtime, to Maryland by two and to Iona by eight. Since that time, though, they have rolled off four straight wins and have moved above .500 for the first time this year.

    Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: SportsNet NY

    Live stream the Hofstra at Stony Brook game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Pride have played well this year despite the 5-4 record and are looking for a big road win on Wednesday night. 

    Stony Brook had its two-game winning streak snapped on Saturday when Wagner beat it by 29. It was a tough end to its winning streak and dropped its record to 3-4 on the year.

    The Seawolves have played well in their wins, but have largely been blown out in their four losses. 

    They are looking for more consistency when they host a very good Hofstra team on Wednesday night.

    The Pride will be big favorites in this one, but they have a huge game against Arkansas coming up and could be looking ahead. The Seawolves will look to take advantage if they are.

    Hofstra at Stony Brook

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
