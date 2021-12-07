Publish date:
How to Watch Hofstra vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Hofstra Pride (5-4) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Stony Brook Seawolves (3-4) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Hofstra
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Stony Brook vs. Hofstra
- The 68.3 points per game the Seawolves record are the same as the Pride allow.
- The Pride average just 2.9 more points per game (79) than the Seawolves give up to opponents (76.1).
- This season, the Seawolves have a 41.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 45% of shots the Pride's opponents have made.
Stony Brook Players to Watch
- Tykei Greene is tops on the Seawolves at 6.9 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.3 assists and 9.1 points.
- Jahlil Jenkins averages 12.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Frankie Policelli is averaging 8 points, 1.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.
- Juan Felix Rodriguez averages 6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 38.3% from the field.
Hofstra Players to Watch
- Zach Cooks is the Pride's top scorer (18.1 points per game), and he delivers 4.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds.
- Aaron Estrada paces the Pride in assists (4.7 per game), and puts up 14.4 points and 5.3 rebounds. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Darlinstone Dubar is the Pride's top rebounder (6 per game), and he delivers 12 points and 0.7 assists.
- Omar Silverio gives the Pride 12.3 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- The Pride get 13.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Jalen Ray.
How To Watch
December
8
2021
Hofstra at Stony Brook
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)