The Hofstra Pride (5-4) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Stony Brook Seawolves (3-4) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Hofstra

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Arena: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Key Stats for Stony Brook vs. Hofstra

The 68.3 points per game the Seawolves record are the same as the Pride allow.

The Pride average just 2.9 more points per game (79) than the Seawolves give up to opponents (76.1).

This season, the Seawolves have a 41.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 45% of shots the Pride's opponents have made.

Stony Brook Players to Watch

Tykei Greene is tops on the Seawolves at 6.9 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.3 assists and 9.1 points.

Jahlil Jenkins averages 12.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Frankie Policelli is averaging 8 points, 1.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

Juan Felix Rodriguez averages 6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 38.3% from the field.

Hofstra Players to Watch