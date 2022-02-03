Skip to main content

How to Watch Towson at Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Towson goes for its third straight win on Thursday night when it takes on conference foe Hofstra.

Towson has been red-hot and it didn't even let poor playing conditions slow it down. The Tigers had their game with Delaware on Thursday called in the second half due to the floor being too slippery, but they were able to come right back on Saturday and get a win against Drexel 66-62.

How to Watch Towson at Hofstra in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the Towson at Hofstra game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win against the Dragons was the second straight for the Tigers and the seventh in their last eight games.

The Tigers are now 7-2 in the CAA and two games back of UNC Wilmington. 

Thursday night they will look to get a big road win and beat Hofstra for the second time this year.

The Pride lost to Towson 78-66 back on Jan. 11 but then went on a four-game winning streak. That streak was snapped on Saturday when they got beat 78-72 by UNC Wilmington.

It was a tough loss that could have been got them even with Towson in the CAA, but they came up just short and are now needing to pick up a big win against the Tigers on Thursday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
3
2022

Towson vs Hofstra

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17602342
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves at Pistons

3 minutes ago
ole miss women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Missouri in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Nov 9, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Darlinstone Dubar (0) shoots the ball during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Towson at Hofstra

3 minutes ago
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2) drives to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Memphis at Cincinnati

3 minutes ago
winthrop
College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina A&T at Winthrop

3 minutes ago
nc state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Florida State at NC State in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
DREXEL BASKETBALL
College Basketball

How to Watch Drexel at Delaware

1 hour ago
Louisville Boston College Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Louisville vs. Clemson

1 hour ago
Jan 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Aaron Wheeler (1) drives past Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) for a dunk attempt in the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch St. John's vs. Georgetown

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy