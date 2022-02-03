Towson goes for its third straight win on Thursday night when it takes on conference foe Hofstra.

Towson has been red-hot and it didn't even let poor playing conditions slow it down. The Tigers had their game with Delaware on Thursday called in the second half due to the floor being too slippery, but they were able to come right back on Saturday and get a win against Drexel 66-62.

How to Watch Towson at Hofstra in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

The win against the Dragons was the second straight for the Tigers and the seventh in their last eight games.

The Tigers are now 7-2 in the CAA and two games back of UNC Wilmington.

Thursday night they will look to get a big road win and beat Hofstra for the second time this year.

The Pride lost to Towson 78-66 back on Jan. 11 but then went on a four-game winning streak. That streak was snapped on Saturday when they got beat 78-72 by UNC Wilmington.

It was a tough loss that could have been got them even with Towson in the CAA, but they came up just short and are now needing to pick up a big win against the Tigers on Thursday night.

