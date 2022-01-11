Skip to main content

How to Watch Hofstra at Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Hofstra and Towson both look to win their second straight game on Tuesday night in CAA action.

Hofstra hits the road coming off an 87-80 win on Sunday against James Madison. It was the first time the Pride had played since December 29th as they had three games postponed due to COVID-19.

How to Watch Hofstra at Towson in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Hofstra at Towson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was their first in the CAA this year as they lost their opener 63-62 to William & Mary. It also improved their overall record to 9-6 as they have now won eight of their last ten.

Tuesday night they will look to stay hot as they take on a Towson team that is coming off a big 70-67 win over Northeastern on Sunday. The win improved the Tigers to 10-5 overall and 1-1 in the CAA.

The Tigers had lost their conference opener to Drexel 65-61 the game before. That loss snapped their three-game winning streak and was just their second loss in nine games.

Both of these teams have been playing well and desperate for a win to avoid losing their second conference game already.

