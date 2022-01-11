Hofstra and Towson both look to win their second straight game on Tuesday night in CAA action.

Hofstra hits the road coming off an 87-80 win on Sunday against James Madison. It was the first time the Pride had played since December 29th as they had three games postponed due to COVID-19.

How to Watch Hofstra at Towson in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Hofstra at Towson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was their first in the CAA this year as they lost their opener 63-62 to William & Mary. It also improved their overall record to 9-6 as they have now won eight of their last ten.

Tuesday night they will look to stay hot as they take on a Towson team that is coming off a big 70-67 win over Northeastern on Sunday. The win improved the Tigers to 10-5 overall and 1-1 in the CAA.

The Tigers had lost their conference opener to Drexel 65-61 the game before. That loss snapped their three-game winning streak and was just their second loss in nine games.

Both of these teams have been playing well and desperate for a win to avoid losing their second conference game already.

Regional restrictions may apply.