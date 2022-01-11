Hofstra vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Hofstra vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Towson Tigers (10-5, 0-0 CAA) will host the Hofstra Pride (9-6, 0-0 CAA) after winning three straight home games. The matchup starts at 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Towson
-2.5
144.5 points
Key Stats for Towson vs. Hofstra
- The 71.8 points per game the Tigers score are the same as the Pride give up.
- The Pride score an average of 79.3 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 64.7 the Tigers allow.
- This season, the Tigers have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 44.2% of shots the Pride's opponents have made.
- The Pride have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
Towson Players to Watch
- Cameron Holden leads the Tigers with 14.1 points per contest and 9.2 rebounds, while also averaging 2.7 assists.
- Terry Nolan Jr. is tops on the Tigers at 4.6 assists per game, while also averaging 2.6 rebounds and 11.3 points.
- Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 13.7 points, 1.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.
- Charles Thompson averages 8.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
- James Gibson posts 9.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
Hofstra Players to Watch
- Aaron Estrada tops the Pride in rebounding (5.7 per game) and assists (4.9), and puts up 14.3 points. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Darlinstone Dubar gives the Pride 13.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He also posts 1.5 steals and 1.0 block.
- Zach Cooks is posting a team-leading 16.1 points per contest. And he is delivering 3.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists, making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 30.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per game.
- The Pride get 15.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Jalen Ray.
- Omar Silverio is putting up 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 38.0% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.
