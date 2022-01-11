Hofstra vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Hofstra vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada (4) celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Simmons Bank Arena. Hofstra won 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Towson Tigers (10-5, 0-0 CAA) will host the Hofstra Pride (9-6, 0-0 CAA) after winning three straight home games. The matchup starts at 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

How to Watch Towson vs. Hofstra

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: SECU Arena

SECU Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Towson -2.5 144.5 points

Key Stats for Towson vs. Hofstra

The 71.8 points per game the Tigers score are the same as the Pride give up.

The Pride score an average of 79.3 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 64.7 the Tigers allow.

This season, the Tigers have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 44.2% of shots the Pride's opponents have made.

The Pride have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Towson Players to Watch

Cameron Holden leads the Tigers with 14.1 points per contest and 9.2 rebounds, while also averaging 2.7 assists.

Terry Nolan Jr. is tops on the Tigers at 4.6 assists per game, while also averaging 2.6 rebounds and 11.3 points.

Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 13.7 points, 1.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

Charles Thompson averages 8.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

James Gibson posts 9.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.

Hofstra Players to Watch