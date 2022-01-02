How to Watch Hofstra vs. UNC Wilmington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-5, 0-0 CAA) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Hofstra Pride (8-6, 0-0 CAA) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Hofstra vs. UNC Wilmington
- Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
Key Stats for Hofstra vs. UNC Wilmington
- The Pride average 78.8 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 66 the Seahawks give up.
- The Seahawks put up an average of 66.4 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 71.6 the Pride allow to opponents.
- The Pride are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Seahawks allow to opponents.
- The Seahawks have shot at a 39.1% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points fewer than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Pride have averaged.
Hofstra Players to Watch
- The Pride leader in rebounds and assist is Aaron Estrada, who grabs 5.6 rebounds and gives out 4.8 assists per game along with scoring 13.9 points per contest.
- Zach Cooks is Hofstra's leading scorer, averaging 16.1 per game while tacking on 3.1 rebounds and four assists.
- Jalen Ray makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pride, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.8 per contest.
- Cooks and Darlinstone Dubar lead Hofstra on the defensive end, with Cooks leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Dubar in blocks averaging one per contest.
UNC Wilmington Players to Watch
- The Seahawks' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jaylen Sims with 12.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
- Mike Okauru's assist statline paces UNC Wilmington; he records 2.7 assists per game.
- Okauru hits 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Seahawks.
- UNC Wilmington's leader in steals is Okauru with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Amari Kelly with 1.5 per game.
Hofstra Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Stony Brook
L 79-62
Away
12/12/2021
John Jay
W 102-51
Home
12/18/2021
Arkansas
W 89-81
Away
12/22/2021
Monmouth
W 77-71
Away
12/29/2021
William & Mary
L 63-62
Away
1/3/2022
UNC Wilmington
-
Home
1/5/2022
Charleston (SC)
-
Home
1/9/2022
JMU
-
Away
1/11/2022
Towson
-
Away
1/15/2022
Delaware
-
Home
1/17/2022
Drexel
-
Home
UNC Wilmington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Jacksonville
L 77-48
Away
12/15/2021
Mount Olive
W 85-55
Home
12/18/2021
High Point
W 71-69
Away
12/22/2021
Campbell
W 65-58
Home
12/29/2021
Delaware
W 70-68
Home
1/3/2022
Hofstra
-
Away
1/5/2022
Northeastern
-
Away
1/9/2022
William & Mary
-
Home
1/11/2022
Elon
-
Home
1/17/2022
Charleston (SC)
-
Away
1/20/2022
JMU
-
Away