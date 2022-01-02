Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Hofstra vs. UNC Wilmington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada (4) celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Simmons Bank Arena. Hofstra won 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada (4) celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Simmons Bank Arena. Hofstra won 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

    The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-5, 0-0 CAA) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Hofstra Pride (8-6, 0-0 CAA) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Hofstra vs. UNC Wilmington

    • Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Hofstra vs. UNC Wilmington

    • The Pride average 78.8 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 66 the Seahawks give up.
    • The Seahawks put up an average of 66.4 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 71.6 the Pride allow to opponents.
    • The Pride are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Seahawks allow to opponents.
    • The Seahawks have shot at a 39.1% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points fewer than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Pride have averaged.

    Hofstra Players to Watch

    • The Pride leader in rebounds and assist is Aaron Estrada, who grabs 5.6 rebounds and gives out 4.8 assists per game along with scoring 13.9 points per contest.
    • Zach Cooks is Hofstra's leading scorer, averaging 16.1 per game while tacking on 3.1 rebounds and four assists.
    • Jalen Ray makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pride, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.8 per contest.
    • Cooks and Darlinstone Dubar lead Hofstra on the defensive end, with Cooks leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Dubar in blocks averaging one per contest.

    UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

    • The Seahawks' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jaylen Sims with 12.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
    • Mike Okauru's assist statline paces UNC Wilmington; he records 2.7 assists per game.
    • Okauru hits 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Seahawks.
    • UNC Wilmington's leader in steals is Okauru with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Amari Kelly with 1.5 per game.

    Hofstra Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Stony Brook

    L 79-62

    Away

    12/12/2021

    John Jay

    W 102-51

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Arkansas

    W 89-81

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Monmouth

    W 77-71

    Away

    12/29/2021

    William & Mary

    L 63-62

    Away

    1/3/2022

    UNC Wilmington

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Charleston (SC)

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    JMU

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Towson

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Delaware

    -

    Home

    1/17/2022

    Drexel

    -

    Home

    UNC Wilmington Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Jacksonville

    L 77-48

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Mount Olive

    W 85-55

    Home

    12/18/2021

    High Point

    W 71-69

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Campbell

    W 65-58

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Delaware

    W 70-68

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Hofstra

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Northeastern

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    William & Mary

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Elon

    -

    Home

    1/17/2022

    Charleston (SC)

    -

    Away

    1/20/2022

    JMU

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 11, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) skates with the puck during the second period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks to shoot the puck during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with center Logan Couture (39) after strong a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    19 minutes ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    19 minutes ago
    stade brestois
    Coupe de France

    How to Watch Stade Brestois vs. Girondins de Bordeaux

    22 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin (26) battles for possession with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    23 minutes ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) fouls Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    25 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy