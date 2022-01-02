Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada (4) celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Simmons Bank Arena. Hofstra won 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-5, 0-0 CAA) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Hofstra Pride (8-6, 0-0 CAA) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Hofstra vs. UNC Wilmington

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

Key Stats for Hofstra vs. UNC Wilmington

The Pride average 78.8 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 66 the Seahawks give up.

The Seahawks put up an average of 66.4 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 71.6 the Pride allow to opponents.

The Pride are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Seahawks allow to opponents.

The Seahawks have shot at a 39.1% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points fewer than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Pride have averaged.

Hofstra Players to Watch

The Pride leader in rebounds and assist is Aaron Estrada, who grabs 5.6 rebounds and gives out 4.8 assists per game along with scoring 13.9 points per contest.

Zach Cooks is Hofstra's leading scorer, averaging 16.1 per game while tacking on 3.1 rebounds and four assists.

Jalen Ray makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pride, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.8 per contest.

Cooks and Darlinstone Dubar lead Hofstra on the defensive end, with Cooks leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Dubar in blocks averaging one per contest.

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

The Seahawks' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jaylen Sims with 12.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Mike Okauru's assist statline paces UNC Wilmington; he records 2.7 assists per game.

Okauru hits 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Seahawks.

UNC Wilmington's leader in steals is Okauru with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Amari Kelly with 1.5 per game.

Hofstra Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/8/2021 Stony Brook L 79-62 Away 12/12/2021 John Jay W 102-51 Home 12/18/2021 Arkansas W 89-81 Away 12/22/2021 Monmouth W 77-71 Away 12/29/2021 William & Mary L 63-62 Away 1/3/2022 UNC Wilmington - Home 1/5/2022 Charleston (SC) - Home 1/9/2022 JMU - Away 1/11/2022 Towson - Away 1/15/2022 Delaware - Home 1/17/2022 Drexel - Home

UNC Wilmington Schedule