How to Watch Holy Cross at Boston University in Men's College Basketball

Two teams going in opposite directions meet on Monday as Holy Cross visits Boston University.

Boston University (15–8) will take on Holy Cross (4–15) on Monday in a Patriot League basketball contest.

How to Watch Holy Cross at Boston University in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Holy Cross is 2–5 in conference play, though the team did manage to break a three-game losing streak on Friday with a 67–65 win over Lehigh.

Gerrale Gates scored 19 points on 8-for-22 shooting in the win and also added 11 rebounds and a pair of steals, while Kyrell Luc had 16 points on 5-for-11 shooting with six rebounds.

As for the Terriers, the team comes into this game on a four-game winning streak, though even with that, they're just 6-4 in the conference.

The team defeated Colgate on Friday, 76–72, led by 22 points and 11 rebounds from Sukhmail Mathon, who was 6-for-9 from the floor and 10-for-13 from the line. He also added 11 rebounds and two blocks. Javante McCoy scored 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting, while Walter Whyte added 10 points and three steals.

Holy Cross won the last meeting of these teams 86–75. The two schools were frequent foes last season, playing six times due to the weird nature of the pandemic-affected season. Each team won three games.

