The Bucknell Bison (3-16, 0-7 Patriot) will look to stop an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Holy Cross Crusaders (3-13, 1-3 Patriot) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Hart Recreation Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Bucknell

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Hart Recreation Center

Key Stats for Holy Cross vs. Bucknell

The Bison put up 69.2 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 71.8 the Crusaders give up.

The Crusaders' 66.5 points per game are 13 fewer points than the 79.5 the Bison give up to opponents.

This season, the Bison have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Crusaders' opponents have knocked down.

The Crusaders are shooting 42.4% from the field, 3.7% lower than the 46.1% the Bison's opponents have shot this season.

Bucknell Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bison this season is Andrew Funk, who averages 17.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

Bucknell's leading rebounder is Andre Screen averaging 6.3 boards per game and its best passer is Xander Rice and his 3.9 assists per game.

Funk leads the Bison in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Rice and Screen lead Bucknell on the defensive end, with Rice leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Screen in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Holy Cross Players to Watch

Gerrale Gates sits on top of the Crusaders leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 13.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Kyrell Luc dishes out more assists than any other Holy Cross teammate with two per game. He also scores 12.1 points and pulls down 3.1 rebounds per game.

Judson Martindale is reliable from three-point range and leads the Crusaders with 1.5 made threes per game.

Holy Cross' leader in steals is Luc with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Martindale with 0.8 per game.

Bucknell Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/7/2022 Navy L 73-55 Away 1/10/2022 Loyola (MD) L 71-67 Away 1/13/2022 Lehigh L 97-64 Home 1/16/2022 American L 63-55 Away 1/19/2022 Colgate L 75-56 Home 1/22/2022 Holy Cross - Away 1/26/2022 Navy - Home 1/30/2022 Loyola (MD) - Home 2/2/2022 Colgate - Away 2/5/2022 Lafayette - Away 2/9/2022 American - Home

