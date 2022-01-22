Skip to main content

How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Bucknell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 23, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (left) drives the ball past Bucknell Bison guard Xander Rice (21) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucknell Bison (3-16, 0-7 Patriot) will look to stop an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Holy Cross Crusaders (3-13, 1-3 Patriot) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Hart Recreation Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Bucknell

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Hart Recreation Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Holy Cross vs. Bucknell

  • The Bison put up 69.2 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 71.8 the Crusaders give up.
  • The Crusaders' 66.5 points per game are 13 fewer points than the 79.5 the Bison give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Bison have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Crusaders' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Crusaders are shooting 42.4% from the field, 3.7% lower than the 46.1% the Bison's opponents have shot this season.

Bucknell Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Bison this season is Andrew Funk, who averages 17.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
  • Bucknell's leading rebounder is Andre Screen averaging 6.3 boards per game and its best passer is Xander Rice and his 3.9 assists per game.
  • Funk leads the Bison in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Rice and Screen lead Bucknell on the defensive end, with Rice leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Screen in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Holy Cross Players to Watch

  • Gerrale Gates sits on top of the Crusaders leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 13.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
  • Kyrell Luc dishes out more assists than any other Holy Cross teammate with two per game. He also scores 12.1 points and pulls down 3.1 rebounds per game.
  • Judson Martindale is reliable from three-point range and leads the Crusaders with 1.5 made threes per game.
  • Holy Cross' leader in steals is Luc with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Martindale with 0.8 per game.

Bucknell Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/7/2022

Navy

L 73-55

Away

1/10/2022

Loyola (MD)

L 71-67

Away

1/13/2022

Lehigh

L 97-64

Home

1/16/2022

American

L 63-55

Away

1/19/2022

Colgate

L 75-56

Home

1/22/2022

Holy Cross

-

Away

1/26/2022

Navy

-

Home

1/30/2022

Loyola (MD)

-

Home

2/2/2022

Colgate

-

Away

2/5/2022

Lafayette

-

Away

2/9/2022

American

-

Home

Holy Cross Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Harvard

L 62-54

Away

1/1/2022

Navy

L 70-56

Home

1/4/2022

Loyola (MD)

L 79-70

Away

1/7/2022

Lafayette

W 79-74

Home

1/10/2022

Lehigh

L 77-69

Away

1/22/2022

Bucknell

-

Home

1/26/2022

American

-

Away

1/29/2022

Lehigh

-

Home

1/31/2022

Boston University

-

Away

2/5/2022

Army

-

Away

2/9/2022

Loyola (MD)

-

Home

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Bucknell at Holy Cross

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
