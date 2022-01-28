Holy Cross vs. Lehigh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Lehigh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 23, 2019; Moraga, CA, USA; Lehigh Mountain Hawks guard Evan Taylor (5) dribbles the ball as guard Jordan Cohen (11) sets a pick against Saint Mary s Gaels guard Tanner Krebs (00) during the first half at McKeon Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Holy Cross Crusaders (3-15, 1-5 Patriot) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-13, 6-3 Patriot) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Hart Recreation Center.

How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Lehigh

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Hart Recreation Center

Hart Recreation Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Holy Cross vs. Lehigh

The 67.7 points per game the Mountain Hawks put up are the same as the Crusaders allow.

The Crusaders put up an average of 65.4 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 71.5 the Mountain Hawks allow to opponents.

This season, the Mountain Hawks have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Crusaders' opponents have hit.

Lehigh Players to Watch

The Mountain Hawks leader in points and rebounds is Evan Taylor, who scores 14.3 points and grabs 6 boards per game.

Jeameril Wilson leads Lehigh in assists, averaging 2.1 per game while also scoring 11.4 points per contest.

Taylor leads the Mountain Hawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Taylor is a standout on the defensive end for Lehigh, leading the team in steals with one per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Holy Cross Players to Watch

Gerrale Gates collects 15.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Crusaders, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Holy Cross' assist leader is Kyrell Luc with 1.9 per game. He also records 11.7 points per game and tacks on 3.3 rebounds per game.

Judson Martindale is consistent from deep and leads the Crusaders with 1.5 made threes per game.

Holy Cross' leader in steals is Luc (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Martindale (0.8 per game).

Lehigh Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/13/2022 Bucknell W 97-64 Away 1/16/2022 Loyola (MD) L 69-57 Home 1/19/2022 Navy W 69-61 Away 1/22/2022 Boston University L 80-74 Away 1/26/2022 Army W 84-71 Home 1/28/2022 Holy Cross - Away 2/2/2022 Navy - Home 2/5/2022 Boston University - Home 2/9/2022 Colgate - Away 2/12/2022 Lafayette - Home 2/14/2022 Bucknell - Home

Holy Cross Schedule