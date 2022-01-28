Holy Cross vs. Lehigh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Lehigh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Holy Cross Crusaders (3-15, 1-5 Patriot) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-13, 6-3 Patriot) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Hart Recreation Center.
How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Lehigh
- Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Hart Recreation Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Holy Cross vs. Lehigh
- The 67.7 points per game the Mountain Hawks put up are the same as the Crusaders allow.
- The Crusaders put up an average of 65.4 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 71.5 the Mountain Hawks allow to opponents.
- This season, the Mountain Hawks have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Crusaders' opponents have hit.
Lehigh Players to Watch
- The Mountain Hawks leader in points and rebounds is Evan Taylor, who scores 14.3 points and grabs 6 boards per game.
- Jeameril Wilson leads Lehigh in assists, averaging 2.1 per game while also scoring 11.4 points per contest.
- Taylor leads the Mountain Hawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Taylor is a standout on the defensive end for Lehigh, leading the team in steals with one per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Holy Cross Players to Watch
- Gerrale Gates collects 15.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Crusaders, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Holy Cross' assist leader is Kyrell Luc with 1.9 per game. He also records 11.7 points per game and tacks on 3.3 rebounds per game.
- Judson Martindale is consistent from deep and leads the Crusaders with 1.5 made threes per game.
- Holy Cross' leader in steals is Luc (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Martindale (0.8 per game).
Lehigh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/13/2022
Bucknell
W 97-64
Away
1/16/2022
Loyola (MD)
L 69-57
Home
1/19/2022
Navy
W 69-61
Away
1/22/2022
Boston University
L 80-74
Away
1/26/2022
Army
W 84-71
Home
1/28/2022
Holy Cross
-
Away
2/2/2022
Navy
-
Home
2/5/2022
Boston University
-
Home
2/9/2022
Colgate
-
Away
2/12/2022
Lafayette
-
Home
2/14/2022
Bucknell
-
Home
Holy Cross Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/4/2022
Loyola (MD)
L 79-70
Away
1/7/2022
Lafayette
W 79-74
Home
1/10/2022
Lehigh
L 77-69
Away
1/22/2022
Bucknell
L 68-65
Home
1/26/2022
American
L 67-49
Away
1/28/2022
Lehigh
-
Home
1/31/2022
Boston University
-
Away
2/5/2022
Army
-
Away
2/9/2022
Loyola (MD)
-
Home
2/12/2022
Bucknell
-
Away
2/16/2022
Boston University
-
Home