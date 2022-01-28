Holy Cross vs. Lehigh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Lehigh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 23, 2019; Moraga, CA, USA; Lehigh Mountain Hawks guard Evan Taylor (5) dribbles the ball as guard Jordan Cohen (11) sets a pick against Saint Mary s Gaels guard Tanner Krebs (00) during the first half at McKeon Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Holy Cross Crusaders (3-15, 1-5 Patriot) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-13, 6-3 Patriot) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Hart Recreation Center.

How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Lehigh

  • Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Hart Recreation Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Holy Cross vs. Lehigh

  • The 67.7 points per game the Mountain Hawks put up are the same as the Crusaders allow.
  • The Crusaders put up an average of 65.4 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 71.5 the Mountain Hawks allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Mountain Hawks have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Crusaders' opponents have hit.

Lehigh Players to Watch

  • The Mountain Hawks leader in points and rebounds is Evan Taylor, who scores 14.3 points and grabs 6 boards per game.
  • Jeameril Wilson leads Lehigh in assists, averaging 2.1 per game while also scoring 11.4 points per contest.
  • Taylor leads the Mountain Hawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Taylor is a standout on the defensive end for Lehigh, leading the team in steals with one per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Holy Cross Players to Watch

  • Gerrale Gates collects 15.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Crusaders, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Holy Cross' assist leader is Kyrell Luc with 1.9 per game. He also records 11.7 points per game and tacks on 3.3 rebounds per game.
  • Judson Martindale is consistent from deep and leads the Crusaders with 1.5 made threes per game.
  • Holy Cross' leader in steals is Luc (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Martindale (0.8 per game).

Lehigh Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/13/2022

Bucknell

W 97-64

Away

1/16/2022

Loyola (MD)

L 69-57

Home

1/19/2022

Navy

W 69-61

Away

1/22/2022

Boston University

L 80-74

Away

1/26/2022

Army

W 84-71

Home

1/28/2022

Holy Cross

-

Away

2/2/2022

Navy

-

Home

2/5/2022

Boston University

-

Home

2/9/2022

Colgate

-

Away

2/12/2022

Lafayette

-

Home

2/14/2022

Bucknell

-

Home

Holy Cross Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Loyola (MD)

L 79-70

Away

1/7/2022

Lafayette

W 79-74

Home

1/10/2022

Lehigh

L 77-69

Away

1/22/2022

Bucknell

L 68-65

Home

1/26/2022

American

L 67-49

Away

1/28/2022

Lehigh

-

Home

1/31/2022

Boston University

-

Away

2/5/2022

Army

-

Away

2/9/2022

Loyola (MD)

-

Home

2/12/2022

Bucknell

-

Away

2/16/2022

Boston University

-

Home

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Lehigh at Holy Cross

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
