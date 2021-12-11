Holy Cross vs. Siena: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Siena: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-8) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Siena Saints (3-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Hart Recreation Center.

    How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Siena

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Hart Recreation Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Holy Cross vs. Siena

    • The 63.6 points per game the Saints average are 7.9 fewer points than the Crusaders allow (71.5).
    • The Crusaders score 5.5 fewer points per game (67.7) than the Saints allow their opponents to score (73.2).
    • This season, the Saints have a 41.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.0% lower than the 47.0% of shots the Crusaders' opponents have made.
    • The Crusaders are shooting 43.2% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 47.0% the Saints' opponents have shot this season.

    Siena Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Saints this season is Colby Rogers, who averages 13.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
    • Jackson Stormo leads Siena in rebounding, averaging 7.1 per game, while Nick Hopkins leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.0 in each contest.
    • The Saints get the most three-point shooting production out of Rogers, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
    • Hopkins is Siena's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Stormo leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Holy Cross Players to Watch

    • The Crusaders' Kyrell Luc racks up enough points (12.4 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Caleb Kenney is at the top of the Holy Cross rebounding leaderboard with 4.9 rebounds per game. He also notches 4.2 points and adds 0.9 assists per game.
    • Judson Martindale is reliable from three-point range and leads the Crusaders with 1.8 made threes per game.
    • Martindale is at the top of the Holy Cross steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 0.9 blocks per game.

    Siena Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Harvard

    W 72-69

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Bucknell

    L 65-56

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Army

    W 83-67

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Manhattan

    L 77-72

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Saint Peter's

    W 60-58

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Holy Cross

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    American

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Iona

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Canisius

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Monmouth

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Fairfield

    -

    Home

    Holy Cross Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Mount Saint Vincent

    W 95-52

    Home

    11/27/2021

    New Hampshire

    L 70-55

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    L 73-67

    Away

    12/4/2021

    La Salle

    L 84-65

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Fairfield

    L 74-59

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Siena

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Harvard

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Navy

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Loyola (MD)

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Lafayette

    -

    Home

