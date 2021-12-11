Holy Cross vs. Siena: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-8) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Siena Saints (3-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Hart Recreation Center.

How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Siena

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Hart Recreation Center

Hart Recreation Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Holy Cross vs. Siena

The 63.6 points per game the Saints average are 7.9 fewer points than the Crusaders allow (71.5).

The Crusaders score 5.5 fewer points per game (67.7) than the Saints allow their opponents to score (73.2).

This season, the Saints have a 41.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.0% lower than the 47.0% of shots the Crusaders' opponents have made.

The Crusaders are shooting 43.2% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 47.0% the Saints' opponents have shot this season.

Siena Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Saints this season is Colby Rogers, who averages 13.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

Jackson Stormo leads Siena in rebounding, averaging 7.1 per game, while Nick Hopkins leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.0 in each contest.

The Saints get the most three-point shooting production out of Rogers, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.

Hopkins is Siena's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Stormo leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Holy Cross Players to Watch

The Crusaders' Kyrell Luc racks up enough points (12.4 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Caleb Kenney is at the top of the Holy Cross rebounding leaderboard with 4.9 rebounds per game. He also notches 4.2 points and adds 0.9 assists per game.

Judson Martindale is reliable from three-point range and leads the Crusaders with 1.8 made threes per game.

Martindale is at the top of the Holy Cross steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 0.9 blocks per game.

Siena Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Harvard W 72-69 Home 11/28/2021 Bucknell L 65-56 Away 11/30/2021 Army W 83-67 Away 12/3/2021 Manhattan L 77-72 Home 12/5/2021 Saint Peter's W 60-58 Away 12/11/2021 Holy Cross - Away 12/28/2021 American - Away 12/31/2021 Iona - Away 1/2/2022 Canisius - Home 1/7/2022 Monmouth - Away 1/9/2022 Fairfield - Home

Holy Cross Schedule