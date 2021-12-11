Holy Cross vs. Siena: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Siena: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-8) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Siena Saints (3-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Hart Recreation Center.
How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Siena
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Hart Recreation Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Holy Cross vs. Siena
- The 63.6 points per game the Saints average are 7.9 fewer points than the Crusaders allow (71.5).
- The Crusaders score 5.5 fewer points per game (67.7) than the Saints allow their opponents to score (73.2).
- This season, the Saints have a 41.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.0% lower than the 47.0% of shots the Crusaders' opponents have made.
- The Crusaders are shooting 43.2% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 47.0% the Saints' opponents have shot this season.
Siena Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Saints this season is Colby Rogers, who averages 13.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
- Jackson Stormo leads Siena in rebounding, averaging 7.1 per game, while Nick Hopkins leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.0 in each contest.
- The Saints get the most three-point shooting production out of Rogers, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
- Hopkins is Siena's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Stormo leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Holy Cross Players to Watch
- The Crusaders' Kyrell Luc racks up enough points (12.4 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Caleb Kenney is at the top of the Holy Cross rebounding leaderboard with 4.9 rebounds per game. He also notches 4.2 points and adds 0.9 assists per game.
- Judson Martindale is reliable from three-point range and leads the Crusaders with 1.8 made threes per game.
- Martindale is at the top of the Holy Cross steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 0.9 blocks per game.
Siena Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Harvard
W 72-69
Home
11/28/2021
Bucknell
L 65-56
Away
11/30/2021
Army
W 83-67
Away
12/3/2021
Manhattan
L 77-72
Home
12/5/2021
Saint Peter's
W 60-58
Away
12/11/2021
Holy Cross
-
Away
12/28/2021
American
-
Away
12/31/2021
Iona
-
Away
1/2/2022
Canisius
-
Home
1/7/2022
Monmouth
-
Away
1/9/2022
Fairfield
-
Home
Holy Cross Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Mount Saint Vincent
W 95-52
Home
11/27/2021
New Hampshire
L 70-55
Home
12/1/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
L 73-67
Away
12/4/2021
La Salle
L 84-65
Away
12/8/2021
Fairfield
L 74-59
Away
12/11/2021
Siena
-
Home
12/19/2021
Harvard
-
Away
12/22/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Away
1/1/2022
Navy
-
Home
1/4/2022
Loyola (MD)
-
Away
1/7/2022
Lafayette
-
Home