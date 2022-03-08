Skip to main content

How to Watch Horizon League Tournament Semifinal: Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Purdue Fort Wayne and Northern Kentucky battle in the second semifinal of the Horizon League tournament on Monday night.

Purdue Fort Wayne comes into the semifinal as the hottest team in the Horizon League. The Mastodons have won 10 straight games which helped them earn the second seed in the tournament.

How to Watch Horizon League Tournament Semifinal: Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Purdue Fort Wayne has never made the NCAA tournament, but have a great shot at getting the automatic berth this year. 

First, though, the Mastodons are looking to knock off Northern Kentucky for the second time this year and advance to the championship game.

The Norse lost the first time the two teams played, but avenged that loss back on Jan. 28 when it won 59-49.

That win was part of a season-ending run where they won 14 of their last 17 games. Northern Kentucky, like PFW, have been playing great basketball and feel like it has a great shot at winning the tournament championship.

The Norse got to the semifinals by beating Detroit, 77-59, on Thursday night. That win helped them avenge two earlier season losses to the Titans.

Both of these teams have been red-hot and Monday night's game should be a great one.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
7
2022

Horizon League Tournament Semifinal: Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Dec 22, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Northern Kentucky Norse guard Sam Vinson (2) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) and forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defend in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
