How to Watch Horizon Tournament Semifinals: Wright State vs. Cleveland State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wright State and Cleveland State battle in the first semifinal of the Horizon League men's basketball tournament on Monday night.

Wright State won its third straight game on Thursday when it beat Oakland in the quarterfinals of the Horizon League tournament.

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Live stream the Wright State vs. Cleveland State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win put the fourth-seeded Raiders in the semifinals, where they will take on top-seeded Cleveland State. 

Wright State has played and lost to the Vikings twice this year, but Monday night it will look to avenge those losses and earn a spot in the championship game on Tuesday.

Cleveland State stumbled as the regular season came to an end, as it lost two straight and four of seven, but regrouped to get an 83–67 win against Robert Morris in the quarterfinals.

Despite the struggles at the end of the regular season, the Vikings earned the top seed for the tournament.

On Monday night, they are trying to show why they finished in first and get to the tournament championship game where they will play the winner of Purdue Fort Wayne and Northern Kentucky.

