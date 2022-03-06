Houston travels to Memphis to take on the Tigers with revenge on their minds in this college basketball showdown.

Memphis' season is going much differently now than when it first started. After a five-game win streak to start the season, the Tigers subsequently lost four straight and there were many questions if Memphis could live up to the hype in Penny Hardaway's fourth season as head coach. It got so bad that it all boiled over and ended with a spat with the media.

How to Watch Houston at Memphis in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

All of that seems light years ago as Memphis has won nine of its last 10 games heading into their showdown against conference rival Houston before the AAC tournament.

If Memphis wins this game, the Tigers will only be one game off last year's pace where they finished third in the conference and ended up being the NIT champions. They sit third in the conference right now and are coming off a three-game winning streak. While the Tigers may be heading into this game as underdogs, there is precedent that they can beat Houston this season. These two last played in February when Memphis won 69-59 when Houston was ranked No. 6. What is even more impressive is that that win ended the Cougars' 37-game home winning streak.

But there is a reason Houston is ranked No. 14 heading in this game and leading the AAC going into the final regular-season game. The Cougars have only lost four games, and just two in conference play. They are also riding a six-game winning streak and coming off a 38-point victory against Temple in their last game. Revenge will be on their mind in this one making them an incredibly tough team to stop.

