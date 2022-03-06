Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston at Memphis in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Houston travels to Memphis to take on the Tigers with revenge on their minds in this college basketball showdown.

Memphis' season is going much differently now than when it first started. After a five-game win streak to start the season, the Tigers subsequently lost four straight and there were many questions if Memphis could live up to the hype in Penny Hardaway's fourth season as head coach. It got so bad that it all boiled over and ended with a spat with the media. 

How to Watch Houston at Memphis in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream Houston at Memphis on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

All of that seems light years ago as Memphis has won nine of its last 10 games heading into their showdown against conference rival Houston before the AAC tournament.

If Memphis wins this game, the Tigers will only be one game off last year's pace where they finished third in the conference and ended up being the NIT champions. They sit third in the conference right now and are coming off a three-game winning streak. While the Tigers may be heading into this game as underdogs, there is precedent that they can beat Houston this season. These two last played in February when Memphis won 69-59 when Houston was ranked No. 6. What is even more impressive is that that win ended the Cougars' 37-game home winning streak. 

But there is a reason Houston is ranked No. 14 heading in this game and leading the AAC going into the final regular-season game. The Cougars have only lost four games, and just two in conference play. They are also riding a six-game winning streak and coming off a 38-point victory against Temple in their last game. Revenge will be on their mind in this one making them an incredibly tough team to stop. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Houston at Memphis

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16184527
Lacrosse

How to Watch Northwestern at North Carolina in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar38 seconds ago
USATSI_17672273
College Basketball

How to Watch Houston at Memphis

By Ben Macaluso38 seconds ago
USATSI_15882094
College Baseball

How to Watch Florida at Miami in College Baseball

By Adam Childs38 seconds ago
USATSI_17812878
College Basketball

How to Watch Penn State at Rutgers

By Adam Childs38 seconds ago
USATSI_16154529
College Baseball

How to Watch Oklahoma vs Tennessee in College Baseball

By Adam Childs38 seconds ago
USATSI_15761124
College Basketball

How to Watch Longwood vs. Winthrop

By Frank Urbina38 seconds ago
juventus
Serie A

How to Watch Juventus vs. Spezia

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo
Premier League

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Manchester United

By Justin Carter30 minutes ago
lille
Ligue 1

How to Watch Lille vs. Clermont

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy