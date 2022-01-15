Houston goes for its seventh straight win in college basketball on Saturday night when it travels to Tulsa.

Houston continues to look like the best team in the American Athletic Conference as it has run through Temple, South Florida and Wichita State to start conference play.

How to Watch Houston at Tulsa in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The three consecutive conference wins are part of a six-game winning streak that has the Cougars sitting at 3-0 in the American and 14-2 overall.

The Cougars are now up to No. 11 in the latest AP Poll and once again look like one of the better teams in the country.

Saturday night, they will look for their seventh win in a row against a Tulsa team that has lost three straight games.

The three-game losing streak has all been games in the American Athletic Conference and has the Golden Hurricane 0-3 in the early part of conference play.

Overall they are just 6-8, but they do have big wins against Oregon State and Rhode Island earlier this year.

Saturday, they will look to get their biggest win of the year and upset a Houston squad that has been playing great basketball all year.

