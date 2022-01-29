How to Watch Houston at UCF in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Houston gets back on the court for the first time in a week, but are coming off one of its most dominant wins of the season. The Cougars beat East Carolina 79-36 last Saturday to improve to 6-0 in the American.
How to Watch Houston at UCF in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022
Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
The Cougars continue to show why they are not just a good mid-major team but one of the best teams in the country as they have moved up to No. 7 in the latest AP Poll with their eight-game winning streak.
Saturday, they will look to stay hot when they travel to take on a UCF team coming off a loss to Wichita State on Wednesday.
The Knights had their two-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday when they lost to the Shockers. They trailed the whole game and made a run late but came up short in the 84-79 loss.
The loss dropped them to 4-4 in the American and 12-6 overall. The Knights are still trying to get back to the way they were playing in the non-conference. They were 9-2 entering American play, but have struggled in the conference.
