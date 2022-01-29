Houston travels to UCF on Saturday evening looking to win its ninth straight game and stay perfect in the American.

Houston gets back on the court for the first time in a week, but are coming off one of its most dominant wins of the season. The Cougars beat East Carolina 79-36 last Saturday to improve to 6-0 in the American.

How to Watch Houston at UCF in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Houston at UCF game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cougars continue to show why they are not just a good mid-major team but one of the best teams in the country as they have moved up to No. 7 in the latest AP Poll with their eight-game winning streak.

Saturday, they will look to stay hot when they travel to take on a UCF team coming off a loss to Wichita State on Wednesday.

The Knights had their two-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday when they lost to the Shockers. They trailed the whole game and made a run late but came up short in the 84-79 loss.

The loss dropped them to 4-4 in the American and 12-6 overall. The Knights are still trying to get back to the way they were playing in the non-conference. They were 9-2 entering American play, but have struggled in the conference.

Regional restrictions may apply.