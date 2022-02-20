How to Watch Houston at Wichita State

Houston travels to conference rival Wichita State on Sunday afternoon looking to win its second straight game in men's basketball.

Houston got back in the win column on Thursday after it lost back-to-back games to SMU and Memphis.

How to Watch Houston vs Wichita State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Cougars had won 12 straight games before losing to the Mustangs and Tigers and are now 10-2 in the American Conference.

Houston had been in control of the conference from the beginning but now it is just one game up of second-place SMU.

Sunday afternoon, the Cougars will look to stay at the top of the conference and beat Wichita State for the second time this year.

Wichita State lost to the Cougars 76-66 back on Jan. 8 and then lost the next two games.

Since that losing streak, the Shockers have gone 4-3, but haven't lost or won two games in a row.

Thursday was one of those losses when they got beat by Cincinnati 85-76. The loss dropped the Shockers to 4-7 in the American and 13-10 overall.

Houston is the big favorite in this one, but the Shockers are looking to get a big home win and upset the Cougars.

