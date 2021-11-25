Publish date:
How to Watch Houston Baptist vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Baptist Huskies (1-3) will try to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma Sooners (4-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Lloyd Noble Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Houston Baptist
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
- Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oklahoma
-34.5
145 points
Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Houston Baptist
- Last year, the Sooners recorded 74.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 80.3 the Huskies gave up.
- The Huskies averaged just 1.1 more points per game last year (71.0) than the Sooners gave up (69.9).
- Last season, the Sooners had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.7% lower than the 47.0% of shots the Huskies' opponents made.
- The Huskies shot at a 42.8% clip from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Sooners averaged.
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Tanner Groves is tops on his team in both points (18.0) and assists (2.2) per contest, and also puts up 7.0 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Jalen Hill leads the Sooners at 7.8 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 2.2 assists and 9.4 points.
- Umoja Gibson is putting up 12.6 points, 1.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds per contest.
- Elijah Harkless is averaging 7.2 points, 3.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.
- Jordan Goldwire posts a team-high 4.0 assists per game. He is also putting up 9.0 points and 1.8 rebounds, shooting 51.6% from the floor.
Houston Baptist Players to Watch
- Pedro Castro tallied 14.8 points and 7.3 boards per game last season.
- Jade Tse averaged 3.2 assists per game to go with his 4.4 PPG scoring average.
- Castro knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest a season ago.
- Castro was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
