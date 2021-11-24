How to Watch Houston Baptist at Oklahoma in Men's College Basketball

Oklahoma looks to avoid losing its second straight game on Wednesday when it hosts Houston Baptist.

Oklahoma started the year with four straight wins but came up short on Sunday when it lost to Utah State 73-70. The Sooners led the Aggies by four with 2:41 left but went scoreless for the next two minutes, allowing Utah State to take the lead and get the win.

How to Watch Houston Baptist at Oklahoma Today:

Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Oklahoma will look to put that loss behind it when it hosts a Houston Baptist team that is just 1-3 on the year.

The Huskies have yet to beat a Division I team on the year and have struggled in their three losses.

It has been a tough start to the season but one they hope they can turn around with a huge upset on Wednesday night.

Houston Baptist will have to play well, though, as Oklahoma has been playing good basketball in Porter Moser's first year at the helm of the Sooners.

Oklahoma will be big favorites against the Huskies but need to make sure it isn't looking ahead to avoid the upset.

