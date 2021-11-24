Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston Baptist at Oklahoma in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oklahoma looks to avoid losing its second straight game on Wednesday when it hosts Houston Baptist.
    Author:

    Oklahoma started the year with four straight wins but came up short on Sunday when it lost to Utah State 73-70. The Sooners led the Aggies by four with 2:41 left but went scoreless for the next two minutes, allowing Utah State to take the lead and get the win.

    How to Watch Houston Baptist at Oklahoma Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    Live stream the Houston Baptist at Oklahoma game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Oklahoma will look to put that loss behind it when it hosts a Houston Baptist team that is just 1-3 on the year.

    The Huskies have yet to beat a Division I team on the year and have struggled in their three losses.

    It has been a tough start to the season but one they hope they can turn around with a huge upset on Wednesday night.

    Houston Baptist will have to play well, though, as Oklahoma has been playing good basketball in Porter Moser's first year at the helm of the Sooners.

    Oklahoma will be big favorites against the Huskies but need to make sure it isn't looking ahead to avoid the upset.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Houston Baptist at Oklahoma

    TV CHANNEL: MSG+
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    ja morant grizzlies
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Grizzlies

    26 seconds ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Bucks

    26 seconds ago
    Oct 25, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) has a conversation with official Dedric Taylor (left) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Timberwolves

    26 seconds ago
    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Pelicans

    26 seconds ago
    demar-derozan
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Rockets

    26 seconds ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) guards Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Thunder

    26 seconds ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Tennessee at Missouri in Women's College Volleyball

    26 seconds ago
    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) and forward Kur Kuath (52) react during a time out against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Gonzaga Bulldogs won 87-71. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Houston Baptist at Oklahoma in Men's College Basketball

    26 seconds ago
    Vegas Golden Knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Golden Knights at Predators

    26 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy