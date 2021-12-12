Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Houston at Alabama in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Houston and Alabama both look to avoid losing their second game of the year when they play Saturday night in college basketball.
    Houston goes on the road to Alabama on Saturday night looking to win its fifth straight game. The Cougars have won each of their last four games by at least 29 points.

    How to Watch Houston at Alabama in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Houston at Alabama game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The winning streak comes after they lost their only game of the year in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational against Wisconsin and it has them up to No. 14 in the latest AP Poll.

    Saturday night, though, they get their toughest test of the year against an Alabama team coming off a huge upset win over Gonzaga.

    The big win over the Bulldogs was the third in a row for Alabama and has them 7-1 on the year and ranked No. 9 in the country.

    The Crimson Tide dominated Gonzaga in the upset win and are starting to look like the team that made a Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Tournament last year as a two-seed.

    Alabama is playing as well as anybody in the country right now and will be tough for Houston to beat. 

    Both teams are playing well and this should be one of the best games of the weekend.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Houston at Alabama in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Dec 6, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) dribbles the ball down court against the Alcorn State Braves at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
