Houston vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Dec 6, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) dribbles the ball down court against the Alcorn State Braves at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Two hot teams hit the court when the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) host the No. 14 Houston Cougars (8-1) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. The Crimson Tide will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Cougars, who have won four straight.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Houston

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -3.5 146 points

Key Stats for Alabama vs. Houston

The Crimson Tide score 86.4 points per game, 33.0 more points than the 53.4 the Cougars allow.

The Cougars put up an average of 80.8 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 71 the Crimson Tide allow.

This season, the Crimson Tide have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12% higher than the 35.7% of shots the Cougars' opponents have made.

The Cougars' 49.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have given up to their opponents (41.7%).

Alabama Players to Watch

Jaden Shackelford posts a team-best 19.3 points per contest. He is also putting up 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 43.1% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in the country).

Keon Ellis posts a team-best 6.9 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 12.1 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 52.5% from the field and 41.2% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Jahvon Quinerly is putting up 14.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

JD Davison posts a team-high 4.6 assists per game. He is also putting up 9.8 points and 4.8 rebounds, shooting 55.3% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Charles Bediako puts up 7.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1 steal and 2.3 blocked shots.

Houston Players to Watch