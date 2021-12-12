Houston vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Houston vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 6, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) dribbles the ball down court against the Alcorn State Braves at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

    Two hot teams hit the court when the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) host the No. 14 Houston Cougars (8-1) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. The Crimson Tide will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Cougars, who have won four straight.

    How to Watch Alabama vs. Houston

    Alabama vs Houston Betting Information

    Alabama

    -3.5

    146 points

    Key Stats for Alabama vs. Houston

    • The Crimson Tide score 86.4 points per game, 33.0 more points than the 53.4 the Cougars allow.
    • The Cougars put up an average of 80.8 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 71 the Crimson Tide allow.
    • This season, the Crimson Tide have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12% higher than the 35.7% of shots the Cougars' opponents have made.
    • The Cougars' 49.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have given up to their opponents (41.7%).

    Alabama Players to Watch

    • Jaden Shackelford posts a team-best 19.3 points per contest. He is also putting up 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 43.1% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in the country).
    • Keon Ellis posts a team-best 6.9 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 12.1 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 52.5% from the field and 41.2% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Jahvon Quinerly is putting up 14.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.
    • JD Davison posts a team-high 4.6 assists per game. He is also putting up 9.8 points and 4.8 rebounds, shooting 55.3% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Charles Bediako puts up 7.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1 steal and 2.3 blocked shots.

    Houston Players to Watch

    • Marcus Sasser tops the Cougars in scoring (17.7 points per game) and assists (2.9), and posts 2.3 rebounds. He also averages 2.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Kyler Edwards is putting up 13 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per contest.
    • Jamal Shead is the Cougars' top assist man (5.3 per game), and he averages 7 points and 2.2 rebounds.
    • The Cougars receive 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Fabian White Jr..
    • Taze Moore gets the Cougars 6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    Houston at Alabama

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    10:00
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

