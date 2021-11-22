Houston vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Nov 16, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) dribbles the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 Houston Cougars (3-0) aim to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (3-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Fertitta Center.

How to Watch Houston vs. Butler

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Houston vs. Butler

Last year, the Cougars averaged 76.1 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 68.7 the Bulldogs allowed.

The Bulldogs' 63.5 points per game last year were 5.3 more points than the 58.2 the Cougars gave up to opponents.

Last season, the Cougars had a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.0% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents knocked down.

The Bulldogs shot at a 41.1% rate from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 37.8% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.

Houston Players to Watch

Quentin Grimes averaged 17.3 points per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season.

Justin Gorham grabbed 8.3 rebounds per game, while Dejon Jarreau dished out 4.2 assists per contest.

Grimes hit an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Grimes and Brison Gresham were defensive standouts last season, with Grimes averaging 1.4 steals per game and Gresham collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

Butler Players to Watch

Chuck Harris scored 12.9 points and distributed 2.3 assists per game last season.

Bryce Nze hauled in an average of 7.4 boards in each contest while scoring 10.9 points per game last season.

Jair Bolden made 2.4 threes per game a season ago.

Myles Tate averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Nze collected 0.5 blocks per contest.

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Hofstra W 83-75 Home 11/12/2021 Rice W 79-46 Home 11/16/2021 Virginia W 67-47 Home 11/22/2021 Butler - Home 11/30/2021 Northwestern State - Home 12/3/2021 Bryant - Home 12/6/2021 Alcorn State - Home 12/11/2021 Alabama - Away 12/14/2021 Louisiana - Home

Butler Schedule