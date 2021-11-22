Houston vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 16, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) dribbles the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 15 Houston Cougars (3-0) aim to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (3-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Fertitta Center.

    How to Watch Houston vs. Butler

    Key Stats for Houston vs. Butler

    • Last year, the Cougars averaged 76.1 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 68.7 the Bulldogs allowed.
    • The Bulldogs' 63.5 points per game last year were 5.3 more points than the 58.2 the Cougars gave up to opponents.
    • Last season, the Cougars had a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.0% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents knocked down.
    • The Bulldogs shot at a 41.1% rate from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 37.8% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.

    Houston Players to Watch

    • Quentin Grimes averaged 17.3 points per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season.
    • Justin Gorham grabbed 8.3 rebounds per game, while Dejon Jarreau dished out 4.2 assists per contest.
    • Grimes hit an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Grimes and Brison Gresham were defensive standouts last season, with Grimes averaging 1.4 steals per game and Gresham collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Butler Players to Watch

    • Chuck Harris scored 12.9 points and distributed 2.3 assists per game last season.
    • Bryce Nze hauled in an average of 7.4 boards in each contest while scoring 10.9 points per game last season.
    • Jair Bolden made 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
    • Myles Tate averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Nze collected 0.5 blocks per contest.

    Houston Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Hofstra

    W 83-75

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Rice

    W 79-46

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Virginia

    W 67-47

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Butler

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Northwestern State

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Bryant

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Alcorn State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Louisiana

    -

    Home

    Butler Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    IUPUI

    W 56-47

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Central Arkansas

    W 85-53

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Troy

    W 70-59

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Michigan State

    L 73-52

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Houston

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Saginaw Valley

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Eastern Illinois

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Maui Invitational: Butler vs. Houston

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    4:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

