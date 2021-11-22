Houston vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Houston vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 15 Houston Cougars (3-0) aim to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (3-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Fertitta Center.
How to Watch Houston vs. Butler
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Fertitta Center
Key Stats for Houston vs. Butler
- Last year, the Cougars averaged 76.1 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 68.7 the Bulldogs allowed.
- The Bulldogs' 63.5 points per game last year were 5.3 more points than the 58.2 the Cougars gave up to opponents.
- Last season, the Cougars had a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.0% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents knocked down.
- The Bulldogs shot at a 41.1% rate from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 37.8% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.
Houston Players to Watch
- Quentin Grimes averaged 17.3 points per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season.
- Justin Gorham grabbed 8.3 rebounds per game, while Dejon Jarreau dished out 4.2 assists per contest.
- Grimes hit an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Grimes and Brison Gresham were defensive standouts last season, with Grimes averaging 1.4 steals per game and Gresham collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.
Butler Players to Watch
- Chuck Harris scored 12.9 points and distributed 2.3 assists per game last season.
- Bryce Nze hauled in an average of 7.4 boards in each contest while scoring 10.9 points per game last season.
- Jair Bolden made 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Myles Tate averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Nze collected 0.5 blocks per contest.
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Hofstra
W 83-75
Home
11/12/2021
Rice
W 79-46
Home
11/16/2021
Virginia
W 67-47
Home
11/22/2021
Butler
-
Home
11/30/2021
Northwestern State
-
Home
12/3/2021
Bryant
-
Home
12/6/2021
Alcorn State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Alabama
-
Away
12/14/2021
Louisiana
-
Home
Butler Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
IUPUI
W 56-47
Home
11/12/2021
Central Arkansas
W 85-53
Home
11/13/2021
Troy
W 70-59
Home
11/17/2021
Michigan State
L 73-52
Home
11/22/2021
Houston
-
Away
11/30/2021
Saginaw Valley
-
Home
12/7/2021
Oklahoma
-
Away
12/11/2021
Eastern Illinois
-
Home
12/18/2021
Purdue
-
Away
12/23/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
