How to Watch Houston at Cincinnati in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Houston puts its perfect American Conference record and 11 -game winning streak on the line on Sunday evening when it travels to Cincinnati.

Houston continued its impressive run on Wednesday night when the Cougars took down Tulane 73-62. It was the 11th straight win for the team and has helped them climb to No. 6 in the country.

How to Watch Houston at Cincinnati in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Houston at Cincinnati game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cougars are now 19-2 overall and 8-0 in the American Conference as they continue to sit a game ahead of SMU for the top spot in the standings.

They continue to show that last year's Final Four run was not a fluke, as they look like one of the best teams in the country once again.

Sunday night they will look to stay hot as they take on a Cincinnati team that is coming off a one-point win against East Carolina on Sunday.

The Bearcats were supposed to play Memphis on Thursday, but had that game postponed due to inclement weather.

The win against the Pirates was their fourth in the last five games and improved their conference record to 5-3 and 15-6 overall.

They have been playing better lately, but Sunday's game will be tough, as they try and knock off the top team in the conference and snap the Cougars 11th game winning streak.

Regional restrictions may apply.

