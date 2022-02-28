Feb 20, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Dexter Dennis (0) drives to the basket around Houston Cougars forward Fabian White Jr. (35) during the second half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bearcats (18-12, 7-9 AAC) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 14 Houston Cougars (24-5, 13-2 AAC) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Fertitta Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Houston vs. Cincinnati

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center

Key Stats for Houston vs. Cincinnati

The Cougars record 10.5 more points per game (73.7) than the Bearcats give up (63.2).

The Bearcats score an average of 68.0 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 57.1 the Cougars give up to opponents.

The Cougars are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 39.9% the Bearcats allow to opponents.

The Bearcats are shooting 40.8% from the field, 4.0% higher than the 36.8% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

Houston Players to Watch

Kyler Edwards leads the Cougars in scoring, tallying 13.6 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Houston's leading rebounder is Josh Carlton averaging 6.6 boards per game and its best passer is Jamal Shead and his 5.8 assists per game.

Edwards leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Shead and Fabian White Jr. lead Houston on the defensive end, with Shead leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and White in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

David Dejulius racks up 14.4 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bearcats.

Cincinnati's leader in rebounds is Jeremiah Davenport with 5.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Mika Adams-Woods with 3.2 per game.

Davenport is the most prolific from deep for the Bearcats, hitting 2.6 threes per game.

Cincinnati's leader in steals is John Newman III with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Abdul Ado with 1.5 per game.

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 Memphis L 69-59 Home 2/17/2022 UCF W 70-52 Home 2/20/2022 Wichita State W 76-74 Away 2/23/2022 Tulane W 81-67 Away 2/27/2022 SMU W 75-61 Home 3/1/2022 Cincinnati - Home 3/3/2022 Temple - Home 3/6/2022 Memphis - Away

Cincinnati Schedule