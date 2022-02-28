Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Dexter Dennis (0) drives to the basket around Houston Cougars forward Fabian White Jr. (35) during the second half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bearcats (18-12, 7-9 AAC) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 14 Houston Cougars (24-5, 13-2 AAC) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Fertitta Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Houston vs. Cincinnati

Key Stats for Houston vs. Cincinnati

  • The Cougars record 10.5 more points per game (73.7) than the Bearcats give up (63.2).
  • The Bearcats score an average of 68.0 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 57.1 the Cougars give up to opponents.
  • The Cougars are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 39.9% the Bearcats allow to opponents.
  • The Bearcats are shooting 40.8% from the field, 4.0% higher than the 36.8% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

Houston Players to Watch

  • Kyler Edwards leads the Cougars in scoring, tallying 13.6 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
  • Houston's leading rebounder is Josh Carlton averaging 6.6 boards per game and its best passer is Jamal Shead and his 5.8 assists per game.
  • Edwards leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Shead and Fabian White Jr. lead Houston on the defensive end, with Shead leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and White in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

  • David Dejulius racks up 14.4 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bearcats.
  • Cincinnati's leader in rebounds is Jeremiah Davenport with 5.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Mika Adams-Woods with 3.2 per game.
  • Davenport is the most prolific from deep for the Bearcats, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
  • Cincinnati's leader in steals is John Newman III with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Abdul Ado with 1.5 per game.

Houston Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Memphis

L 69-59

Home

2/17/2022

UCF

W 70-52

Home

2/20/2022

Wichita State

W 76-74

Away

2/23/2022

Tulane

W 81-67

Away

2/27/2022

SMU

W 75-61

Home

3/1/2022

Cincinnati

-

Home

3/3/2022

Temple

-

Home

3/6/2022

Memphis

-

Away

Cincinnati Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Memphis

L 81-74

Home

2/17/2022

Wichita State

W 85-76

Home

2/20/2022

Temple

L 75-71

Home

2/23/2022

UCF

L 75-61

Away

2/26/2022

South Florida

L 56-54

Home

3/1/2022

Houston

-

Away

3/3/2022

SMU

-

Away

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Cincinnati at Houston

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
