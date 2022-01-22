Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston vs. East Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 10 Houston Cougars (16-3, 5-0 AAC) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the East Carolina Pirates (11-6, 2-3 AAC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Fertitta Center.

How to Watch Houston vs. East Carolina

Key Stats for Houston vs. East Carolina

  • The Cougars score just 1.7 more points per game (73.5) than the Pirates allow (71.8).
  • The Pirates score 19.4 more points per game (74.2) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (54.8).
  • The Cougars are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Pirates allow to opponents.
  • The Pirates' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (37.4%).

Houston Players to Watch

  • Marcus Sasser leads the Cougars in scoring, tallying 14.1 points per game to go with 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
  • Houston's leading rebounder is J'wan Roberts averaging 5.9 boards per game and its best passer is Jamal Shead and his 5.3 assists per game.
  • The Cougars get the most three-point shooting production out of Sasser, who knocks down three threes per game.
  • The Houston steals leader is Shead, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Fabian White Jr., who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

East Carolina Players to Watch

  • Tristen Newton scores 17.9 points and tacks on 5.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pirates' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Brandon Johnson's stat line of 6.9 rebounds, 6.4 points and one assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the East Carolina rebounding leaderboard.
  • Vance Jackson is the top shooter from distance for the Pirates, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
  • East Carolina's leader in steals is Tremont Robinson-White (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Johnson (0.6 per game).

Houston Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Temple

W 66-61

Away

1/5/2022

South Florida

W 83-66

Away

1/8/2022

Wichita State

W 76-66

Home

1/15/2022

Tulsa

W 66-64

Away

1/18/2022

South Florida

W 74-55

Home

1/22/2022

East Carolina

-

Home

1/29/2022

UCF

-

Away

2/2/2022

Tulane

-

Home

2/6/2022

Cincinnati

-

Away

2/9/2022

SMU

-

Away

2/12/2022

Memphis

-

Home

East Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Tulane

W 88-80

Home

1/8/2022

Temple

L 78-75

Away

1/12/2022

Cincinnati

L 79-71

Away

1/15/2022

Memphis

W 72-71

Home

1/18/2022

UCF

L 92-85

Home

1/22/2022

Houston

-

Away

1/27/2022

Memphis

-

Away

1/30/2022

Cincinnati

-

Home

2/2/2022

Temple

-

Home

2/5/2022

Tulane

-

Away

2/8/2022

Tulsa

-

Away

How To Watch

January
22
2022

East Carolina at Houston

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
