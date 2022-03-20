How to Watch Houston vs Illinois in Men's College Basketball

Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Tournament Second Round: Houston vs Illinois in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 5 seed Houston matches up with No. 4 seed Illinois in the Round of 32 in the NCAA tournament on Sunday afternoon.

Houston drew the No. 5 seed after winning the American conference. The Cougars matched up with the University of Alabama at Birmingham in their first game, and they dominated this matchup.

Houston was never really in doubt going up 46-37 at the half and ending up winning the game 82-68. Unexpected, guard Kyler Edwards led the team with 25 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. 

How to Watch Second Round: Houston vs Illinois Today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the Second Round: Houston vs Illinois game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The same domination could not be said of No. 4 seeded Illinois. The Fighting Illini faced off with the Mocks of Chattanooga and the Mocks gave them all they could handle. Chattanooga was up 33-29 at the half. 

In fact, the Mocks led the enter game. The Cougars took their first lead of the game with under a minute left in the game. They came away with a 54-53 win just edging out the No. 13 seed.

Houston is projected to win this game and move onto the Sweet Sixteen with a favored spread of -4.5 points. The total projected points scored in this game on the Over/Under line is 133.5 points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Second Round: Houston vs Illinois

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
