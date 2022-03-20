How to Watch Houston vs. Illinois: NCAA Tournament Second Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 4 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (23-9) head into their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 5 seed Houston Cougars (30-6) on Sunday at 12:10 PM. Watch to see the winner move on to the Sweet 16 in the South Regional Region bracket.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Houston
- Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Houston
-4.5
133.5 points
Key Stats for Illinois vs. Houston
- The Cougars record 6.7 more points per game (73.9) than the Fighting Illini give up (67.2).
- The Fighting Illini put up an average of 75.1 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 57.6 the Cougars give up to opponents.
- This season, the Cougars have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have knocked down.
- The Fighting Illini are shooting 45.1% from the field, 7.5% higher than the 37.6% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
Houston Players to Watch
- Kyler Edwards leads his squad in points per game (13.9), and also averages 6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Fabian White Jr. is putting up 13.2 points, 1.2 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.
- Jamal Shead paces his squad in assists per contest (6), and also averages 9.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. At the other end, he totals 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Josh Carlton is tops on the Cougars at 6.3 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.9 assists and 12 points.
- Taze Moore is putting up 10.2 points, 3 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Illinois Players to Watch
- Kofi Cockburn is the Fighting Illini's top scorer (21 points per game, ninth in college basketball) and rebounder (10.7, seventh in college basketball), and puts up 0.8 assists.
- Trent Frazier is posting a team-high 4.1 assists per game. He's also delivering 11.7 points and 2.8 rebounds, making 39.9% of his shots from the field, and 33.3% from beyond the arc resulting in 2.1 triples per game.
- The Fighting Illini get 14.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Alfonso Plummer.
- The Fighting Illini receive 9.9 points, 4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Jacob Grandison.
- The Fighting Illini receive 4 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Da'Monte Williams.
How To Watch
March
20
2022
Second Round: Houston vs. Illinois
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
12:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)