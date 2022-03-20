Mar 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kyler Edwards (11) drives against UAB Blazers guard Michael Ertel (2) in the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (23-9) head into their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 5 seed Houston Cougars (30-6) on Sunday at 12:10 PM. Watch to see the winner move on to the Sweet 16 in the South Regional Region bracket.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Houston

Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: PPG Paints Arena

PPG Paints Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Houston -4.5 133.5 points

Key Stats for Illinois vs. Houston

The Cougars record 6.7 more points per game (73.9) than the Fighting Illini give up (67.2).

The Fighting Illini put up an average of 75.1 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 57.6 the Cougars give up to opponents.

This season, the Cougars have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have knocked down.

The Fighting Illini are shooting 45.1% from the field, 7.5% higher than the 37.6% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

Houston Players to Watch

Kyler Edwards leads his squad in points per game (13.9), and also averages 6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Fabian White Jr. is putting up 13.2 points, 1.2 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

Jamal Shead paces his squad in assists per contest (6), and also averages 9.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. At the other end, he totals 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Josh Carlton is tops on the Cougars at 6.3 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.9 assists and 12 points.

Taze Moore is putting up 10.2 points, 3 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Illinois Players to Watch