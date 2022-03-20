Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston vs. Illinois: NCAA Tournament Second Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kyler Edwards (11) drives against UAB Blazers guard Michael Ertel (2) in the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (23-9) head into their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 5 seed Houston Cougars (30-6) on Sunday at 12:10 PM. Watch to see the winner move on to the Sweet 16 in the South Regional Region bracket.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Houston

Houston vs Illinois Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Houston

-4.5

133.5 points

Key Stats for Illinois vs. Houston

  • The Cougars record 6.7 more points per game (73.9) than the Fighting Illini give up (67.2).
  • The Fighting Illini put up an average of 75.1 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 57.6 the Cougars give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Cougars have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have knocked down.
  • The Fighting Illini are shooting 45.1% from the field, 7.5% higher than the 37.6% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

Houston Players to Watch

  • Kyler Edwards leads his squad in points per game (13.9), and also averages 6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Fabian White Jr. is putting up 13.2 points, 1.2 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.
  • Jamal Shead paces his squad in assists per contest (6), and also averages 9.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. At the other end, he totals 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Josh Carlton is tops on the Cougars at 6.3 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.9 assists and 12 points.
  • Taze Moore is putting up 10.2 points, 3 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Illinois Players to Watch

  • Kofi Cockburn is the Fighting Illini's top scorer (21 points per game, ninth in college basketball) and rebounder (10.7, seventh in college basketball), and puts up 0.8 assists.
  • Trent Frazier is posting a team-high 4.1 assists per game. He's also delivering 11.7 points and 2.8 rebounds, making 39.9% of his shots from the field, and 33.3% from beyond the arc resulting in 2.1 triples per game.
  • The Fighting Illini get 14.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Alfonso Plummer.
  • The Fighting Illini receive 9.9 points, 4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Jacob Grandison.
  • The Fighting Illini receive 4 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Da'Monte Williams.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Second Round: Houston vs. Illinois

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
12:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
