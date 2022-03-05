Houston vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

Feb 24, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Temple Owls guard Hysier Miller (4) shoots as Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2) blocks the shot during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Two hot teams hit the court when the Memphis Tigers (18-9, 12-5 AAC) host the No. 14 Houston Cougars (26-5, 15-2 AAC) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET. The Tigers will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Cougars, who have won six straight.

How to Watch Memphis vs. Houston

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Memphis vs. Houston

The 76.1 points per game the Tigers score are 19.5 more points than the Cougars give up (56.6).

The Cougars average 5.2 more points per game (73.9) than the Tigers give up (68.7).

The Tigers are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points higher than the 36.8% the Cougars allow to opponents.

The Cougars have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Memphis Players to Watch

Jalen Duren leads the Tigers with 12.1 points per game and 7.5 rebounds, while also averaging 1.0 assists.

Lester Quinones averages 9.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

DeAndre Williams is posting 11.1 points, 1.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Landers Nolley II puts up 10.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Josh Minott is averaging 6.9 points, 1.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.

Houston Players to Watch