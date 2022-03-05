Houston vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

How to Watch Houston vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two hot teams hit the court when the Memphis Tigers (18-9, 12-5 AAC) host the No. 14 Houston Cougars (26-5, 15-2 AAC) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET. The Tigers will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Cougars, who have won six straight.
How to Watch Memphis vs. Houston
- Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: FedExForum
- Arena: FedExForum
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Memphis vs. Houston
- The 76.1 points per game the Tigers score are 19.5 more points than the Cougars give up (56.6).
- The Cougars average 5.2 more points per game (73.9) than the Tigers give up (68.7).
- The Tigers are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points higher than the 36.8% the Cougars allow to opponents.
- The Cougars have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
Memphis Players to Watch
- Jalen Duren leads the Tigers with 12.1 points per game and 7.5 rebounds, while also averaging 1.0 assists.
- Lester Quinones averages 9.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- DeAndre Williams is posting 11.1 points, 1.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.
- Landers Nolley II puts up 10.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Josh Minott is averaging 6.9 points, 1.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.
Houston Players to Watch
- Fabian White Jr. gets the Cougars 13.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also posts 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
- Kyler Edwards is the Cougars' top scorer (13.4 points per game) and assist man (3.0), and delivers 5.8 rebounds.
- Jamal Shead is posting a team-leading 5.9 assists per contest. And he is producing 9.4 points and 3.0 rebounds, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor.
- Josh Carlton leads the Cougars in rebounding (6.7 per game), and produces 12.0 points and 1.0 assists. He also posts 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- The Cougars get 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Taze Moore.
