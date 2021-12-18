Skip to main content
    How to Watch Houston vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 1, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Craig Porter Jr. (3) dribbles while defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Isaac Likekele (13) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 14 Houston Cougars (9-2) hope to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Houston vs. Oklahoma State

    Key Stats for Houston vs. Oklahoma State

    • The 80.0 points per game the Cougars record are 14.1 more points than the Cowboys allow (65.9).
    • The Cowboys put up an average of 76.3 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 56.4 the Cougars allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Cougars have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.9% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Cowboys are shooting 46.7% from the field, 9.8% higher than the 36.9% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

    Houston Players to Watch

    • Marcus Sasser leads the Cougars in scoring, tallying 16.7 points per game to go with 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
    • Houston's leading rebounder is J'wan Roberts averaging 7.7 boards per game and its best passer is Jamal Shead and his 5.1 assists per game.
    • Sasser makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cougars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest.
    • The Houston steals leader is Sasser, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Fabian White Jr., who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

    Oklahoma State Players to Watch

    • Isaac Likekele paces the Cowboys in rebounds and assists with 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
    • Avery Anderson III counts for 12.9 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma State's squad.
    • Anderson is reliable from deep and leads the Cowboys with 1.1 made threes per game.
    • Anderson (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma State while Moussa Cisse (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Houston Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Northwestern State

    W 99-58

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Bryant

    W 111-44

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Alcorn State

    W 77-45

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Alabama

    L 83-82

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Louisiana

    W 71-56

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Texas State

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Temple

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    South Florida

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Wichita State

    -

    Home

    Oklahoma State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Charleston (SC)

    W 96-66

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Oral Roberts

    W 78-77

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Wichita State

    L 60-51

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Xavier

    L 77-71

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Cleveland State

    W 98-93

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Houston

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    USC

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Texas Tech

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Kansas

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Texas

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    West Virginia

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Oklahoma State vs. Houston

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
