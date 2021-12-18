Dec 1, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Craig Porter Jr. (3) dribbles while defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Isaac Likekele (13) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Houston Cougars (9-2) hope to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Houston vs. Oklahoma State

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Fertitta Center

Key Stats for Houston vs. Oklahoma State

The 80.0 points per game the Cougars record are 14.1 more points than the Cowboys allow (65.9).

The Cowboys put up an average of 76.3 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 56.4 the Cougars allow to opponents.

This season, the Cougars have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.9% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have knocked down.

The Cowboys are shooting 46.7% from the field, 9.8% higher than the 36.9% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

Houston Players to Watch

Marcus Sasser leads the Cougars in scoring, tallying 16.7 points per game to go with 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Houston's leading rebounder is J'wan Roberts averaging 7.7 boards per game and its best passer is Jamal Shead and his 5.1 assists per game.

Sasser makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cougars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest.

The Houston steals leader is Sasser, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Fabian White Jr., who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Isaac Likekele paces the Cowboys in rebounds and assists with 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Avery Anderson III counts for 12.9 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma State's squad.

Anderson is reliable from deep and leads the Cowboys with 1.1 made threes per game.

Anderson (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma State while Moussa Cisse (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Houston Schedule

