    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston vs. Oregon in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Houston and Oregon face off in the third-place game of the Maui Invitational on Wednesday afternoon.
    Author:

    When the Maui Invitational started, most fans thought they would see Houston and Oregon play in the championship game. Those teams will be facing each other, but surprisingly, it is going to be in the third-place game after both teams were defeated in the semifinals.

    How to Watch Houston vs. Oregon Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Houston vs. Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Houston lost its first game of the year when Wisconsin outscored the Cougars by 20 in the first half. Houston's furious rally came up short, as the Cougars lost 65-63. It was a shocking game because Houston was a big favorite and the Badgers hadn't had a previous breakout moment this season.

    Wednesday, the Cougars get a chance to make up for the loss when they play an Oregon team that was also upset on Tuesday.

    The Ducks were beaten by Saint Mary's in the semifinals, 62-50. Oregon struggled to score in the first half as it had just 15 points at the break. Despite playing better in the second half, the Ducks were still outscored by four and could never get closer than nine the rest of the way.

    Wednesday, they will need to be much better if they expect to beat a good Houston team and go home with a third-place finish.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Houston vs. Oregon in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    2:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Nov 16, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eric Williams Jr. (50) drives for the basket between BYU Cougar guard Alex Barcello (13, left) and forward Gideon George (5, right) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
