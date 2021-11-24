How to Watch Houston vs. Oregon in Men's College Basketball

Houston and Oregon face off in the third-place game of the Maui Invitational on Wednesday afternoon.

When the Maui Invitational started, most fans thought they would see Houston and Oregon play in the championship game. Those teams will be facing each other, but surprisingly, it is going to be in the third-place game after both teams were defeated in the semifinals.

How to Watch Houston vs. Oregon Today:

Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Houston vs. Oregon game on fuboTV:

Houston lost its first game of the year when Wisconsin outscored the Cougars by 20 in the first half. Houston's furious rally came up short, as the Cougars lost 65-63. It was a shocking game because Houston was a big favorite and the Badgers hadn't had a previous breakout moment this season.

Wednesday, the Cougars get a chance to make up for the loss when they play an Oregon team that was also upset on Tuesday.

The Ducks were beaten by Saint Mary's in the semifinals, 62-50. Oregon struggled to score in the first half as it had just 15 points at the break. Despite playing better in the second half, the Ducks were still outscored by four and could never get closer than nine the rest of the way.

Wednesday, they will need to be much better if they expect to beat a good Houston team and go home with a third-place finish.

