Nov 16, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) dribbles the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks (3-2) play the No. 12 Houston Cougars (4-1) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The game tips at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Houston

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Houston -5 130.5 points

Key Stats for Oregon vs. Houston

The Cougars score 8.2 more points per game (72.4) than the Ducks allow (64.2).

The Ducks put up 11.2 more points per game (68.2) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (57).

This season, the Cougars have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Ducks' opponents have made.

The Ducks have shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Houston Players to Watch

Marcus Sasser leads his squad in points per contest (18), and also puts up 2.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he delivers 2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Kyler Edwards is averaging 14.8 points, 1.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Fabian White Jr. is averaging 9.2 points, 1.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Jamal Shead is tops on his squad in assists per contest (3.6), and also averages 7.2 points and 2 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

J'wan Roberts paces his squad in rebounds per game (8.6), and also puts up 4.6 points and 0.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Oregon Players to Watch