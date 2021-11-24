Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Houston vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 16, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) dribbles the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon Ducks (3-2) play the No. 12 Houston Cougars (4-1) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The game tips at 2:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Houston

    Houston vs Oregon Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Houston

    -5

    130.5 points

    Key Stats for Oregon vs. Houston

    • The Cougars score 8.2 more points per game (72.4) than the Ducks allow (64.2).
    • The Ducks put up 11.2 more points per game (68.2) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (57).
    • This season, the Cougars have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Ducks' opponents have made.
    • The Ducks have shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

    Houston Players to Watch

    • Marcus Sasser leads his squad in points per contest (18), and also puts up 2.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he delivers 2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Kyler Edwards is averaging 14.8 points, 1.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.
    • Fabian White Jr. is averaging 9.2 points, 1.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.
    • Jamal Shead is tops on his squad in assists per contest (3.6), and also averages 7.2 points and 2 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • J'wan Roberts paces his squad in rebounds per game (8.6), and also puts up 4.6 points and 0.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Eric Williams Jr. leads the Ducks in scoring (13 points per game) and assists (1.4), and posts 5 rebounds. He also posts 1.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • De'Vion Harmon is the Ducks' top assist man (3 per game), and he posts 8.8 points and 2.6 rebounds.
    • The Ducks receive 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Will Richardson.
    • Jacob Young gets the Ducks 11 points, 3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also posts 0.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Quincy Guerrier leads the Ducks in rebounding (6 per game), and produces 5.8 points and 0.6 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Maui Invitational: Houston vs. Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    2:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
