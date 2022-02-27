How to Watch Houston vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 14 Houston Cougars (23-5, 12-2 AAC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the SMU Mustangs (20-6, 11-3 AAC) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Fertitta Center. The game airs at 12:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Houston vs. SMU
- Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Fertitta Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Houston vs. SMU
- The 73.6 points per game the Cougars average are 6.7 more points than the Mustangs allow (66.9).
- The Mustangs average 18.0 more points per game (74.9) than the Cougars allow (56.9).
- The Cougars are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Mustangs allow to opponents.
- The Mustangs are shooting 45.3% from the field, 8.5% higher than the 36.8% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
Houston Players to Watch
- The Cougars scoring leader is Kyler Edwards, who averages 13.8 per contest to go with 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
- Houston's leading rebounder is Josh Carlton averaging 6.6 boards per game and its best passer is Jamal Shead and his 5.6 assists per game.
- Edwards leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Houston steals leader is Shead, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Fabian White Jr., who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.
SMU Players to Watch
- Kendric Davis collects 19.3 points and adds 4.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Mustangs' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Marcus Weathers grabs 7.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.6 points per game and adds 2.0 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the SMU rebounding leaderboard.
- Davis is the top shooter from deep for the Mustangs, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Michael Weathers is at the top of the SMU steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.6 steals per game and 1.3 blocks per game.
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
SMU
L 85-83
Away
2/12/2022
Memphis
L 69-59
Home
2/17/2022
UCF
W 70-52
Home
2/20/2022
Wichita State
W 76-74
Away
2/23/2022
Tulane
W 81-67
Away
2/27/2022
SMU
-
Home
3/1/2022
Cincinnati
-
Home
3/3/2022
Temple
-
Home
3/6/2022
Memphis
-
Away
SMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Houston
W 85-83
Home
2/12/2022
East Carolina
W 80-66
Away
2/16/2022
Temple
L 64-57
Away
2/20/2022
Memphis
W 73-57
Home
2/23/2022
Tulsa
W 75-61
Home
2/27/2022
Houston
-
Away
3/3/2022
Cincinnati
-
Home
3/6/2022
Tulane
-
Home
