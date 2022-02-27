How to Watch Houston vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Tyson Etienne (1) drives around Houston Cougars guard Kyler Edwards (11) during the second half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Houston Cougars (23-5, 12-2 AAC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the SMU Mustangs (20-6, 11-3 AAC) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Fertitta Center. The game airs at 12:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Houston vs. SMU

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center

Key Stats for Houston vs. SMU

The 73.6 points per game the Cougars average are 6.7 more points than the Mustangs allow (66.9).

The Mustangs average 18.0 more points per game (74.9) than the Cougars allow (56.9).

The Cougars are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Mustangs allow to opponents.

The Mustangs are shooting 45.3% from the field, 8.5% higher than the 36.8% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

Houston Players to Watch

The Cougars scoring leader is Kyler Edwards, who averages 13.8 per contest to go with 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Houston's leading rebounder is Josh Carlton averaging 6.6 boards per game and its best passer is Jamal Shead and his 5.6 assists per game.

Edwards leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Houston steals leader is Shead, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Fabian White Jr., who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

SMU Players to Watch

Kendric Davis collects 19.3 points and adds 4.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Mustangs' leaderboards for those statistics.

Marcus Weathers grabs 7.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.6 points per game and adds 2.0 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the SMU rebounding leaderboard.

Davis is the top shooter from deep for the Mustangs, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Michael Weathers is at the top of the SMU steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.6 steals per game and 1.3 blocks per game.

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/9/2022 SMU L 85-83 Away 2/12/2022 Memphis L 69-59 Home 2/17/2022 UCF W 70-52 Home 2/20/2022 Wichita State W 76-74 Away 2/23/2022 Tulane W 81-67 Away 2/27/2022 SMU - Home 3/1/2022 Cincinnati - Home 3/3/2022 Temple - Home 3/6/2022 Memphis - Away

SMU Schedule