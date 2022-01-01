Houston vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Dec 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) drives with the ball as Texas State Bobcats guard Drue Drinnon (55) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

AAC foes square off when the Temple Owls (7-5, 0-0 AAC) host the No. 13 Houston Cougars (11-3, 0-0 AAC) at Liacouras Center, beginning at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

How to Watch Temple vs. Houston

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Liacouras Center

Key Stats for Temple vs. Houston

The Owls average 15.5 more points per game (67.6) than the Cougars give up (52.1).

The Cougars score an average of 73.7 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 66 the Owls give up.

The Owls make 40.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (37%).

The Cougars have shot at a 48% rate from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.

Temple Players to Watch

Damian Dunn averages a team-leading 5.2 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 13.6 points and 2 assists, shooting 38.8% from the floor and 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jeremiah Williams averages a team-leading 4.7 assists per contest. He is also averaging 9.2 points and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 37.6% from the floor.

Khalif Battle paces the Owls with 15 points per game and 0.7 assists, while also posting 2.7 rebounds.

Nick Jourdain is averaging 4 points, 0.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

Jake Forrester puts up 6.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, shooting 54.4% from the field.

Houston Players to Watch