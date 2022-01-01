Houston vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    How to Watch Houston vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) drives with the ball as Texas State Bobcats guard Drue Drinnon (55) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    AAC foes square off when the Temple Owls (7-5, 0-0 AAC) host the No. 13 Houston Cougars (11-3, 0-0 AAC) at Liacouras Center, beginning at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

    How to Watch Temple vs. Houston

    Key Stats for Temple vs. Houston

    • The Owls average 15.5 more points per game (67.6) than the Cougars give up (52.1).
    • The Cougars score an average of 73.7 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 66 the Owls give up.
    • The Owls make 40.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (37%).
    • The Cougars have shot at a 48% rate from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.

    Temple Players to Watch

    • Damian Dunn averages a team-leading 5.2 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 13.6 points and 2 assists, shooting 38.8% from the floor and 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Jeremiah Williams averages a team-leading 4.7 assists per contest. He is also averaging 9.2 points and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 37.6% from the floor.
    • Khalif Battle paces the Owls with 15 points per game and 0.7 assists, while also posting 2.7 rebounds.
    • Nick Jourdain is averaging 4 points, 0.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.
    • Jake Forrester puts up 6.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, shooting 54.4% from the field.

    Houston Players to Watch

    • Marcus Sasser is putting up a team-high 16.3 points per game. And he is producing 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists, making 43.7% of his shots from the field and 43.7% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per game.
    • Jamal Shead is averaging a team-leading 5.7 assists per contest. And he is delivering 9.3 points and 2.4 rebounds, making 46.8% of his shots from the field.
    • Fabian White Jr. gets the Cougars 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
    • The Cougars get 12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Kyler Edwards.
    • Josh Carlton is posting 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 62.1% of his shots from the floor.

    Houston at Temple

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
