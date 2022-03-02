How to Watch Houston vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Emmanuel Bandoumel (5) drives to the basket while Houston Cougars guard Kyler Edwards (11) defends during the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Houston Cougars (25-5, 14-2 AAC) hope to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Temple Owls (16-10, 9-6 AAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Fertitta Center.

How to Watch Houston vs. Temple

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Fertitta Center

Key Stats for Houston vs. Temple

The Cougars put up 7.2 more points per game (73.6) than the Owls give up (66.4).

The Owls' 67.5 points per game are 10.6 more points than the 56.9 the Cougars give up.

The Cougars are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Owls allow to opponents.

The Owls' 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (36.9%).

Houston Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Cougars this season is Kyler Edwards, who averages 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.

Josh Carlton is Houston's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.7 per game, while Jamal Shead is its best passer, averaging 5.7 assists in each contest.

Edwards leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Houston steals leader is Shead, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Fabian White Jr., who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Temple Players to Watch

Damian Dunn is at the top of the Owls scoring leaderboard with 15.1 points per game. He also grabs 4.3 rebounds and averages 2.0 assists per game.

The Temple leaders in rebounding and assists are Jahlil White with 5.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.3 points and 1.6 assists per game) and Jeremiah Williams with 4.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game).

Zach Hicks averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Owls.

Temple's leader in steals is Williams (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nick Jourdain (1.7 per game).

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/17/2022 UCF W 70-52 Home 2/20/2022 Wichita State W 76-74 Away 2/23/2022 Tulane W 81-67 Away 2/27/2022 SMU W 75-61 Home 3/1/2022 Cincinnati W 71-53 Home 3/3/2022 Temple - Home 3/6/2022 Memphis - Away

Temple Schedule