The No. 11 Houston Cougars (14-3, 3-0 AAC) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-8, 0-3 AAC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.
Houston
-11.5
132 points
Key Stats for Tulsa vs. Houston
- The Cougars record 73.9 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 67.5 the Golden Hurricane give up.
- The Golden Hurricane put up an average of 68.4 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 54.3 the Cougars give up.
- The Cougars are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents.
- The Golden Hurricane are shooting 44.0% from the field, 6.6% higher than the 37.4% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
Houston Players to Watch
- Jamal Shead puts up a team-high 5.7 assists per game. He is also putting up 9.9 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 43.3% from the field.
- Fabian White Jr. puts up 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Kyler Edwards is putting up 12.1 points, 2.0 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.
- Josh Carlton is averaging 11.8 points, 0.9 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.
- Marcus Sasser is tops on the Cougars at 15.1 points per game, while also averaging 2.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds.
Tulsa Players to Watch
- Jeriah Horne is putting up team highs in points (16.7 per game) and rebounds (7.5). And he is producing 1.2 assists, making 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.
- Sam Griffin gives the Golden Hurricane 16.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- The Golden Hurricane get 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Darien Jackson.
- Rey Idowu is putting up 7.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 49.4% of his shots from the floor.
- Anthony Pritchard is the Golden Hurricane's top assist man (3.1 per game), and he produces 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds.
