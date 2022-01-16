How to Watch Houston vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane forward Jeriah Horne (41) dribbles during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 11 Houston Cougars (14-3, 3-0 AAC) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-8, 0-3 AAC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Tulsa vs. Houston

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Donald W. Reynolds Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Houston -11.5 132 points

Key Stats for Tulsa vs. Houston

The Cougars record 73.9 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 67.5 the Golden Hurricane give up.

The Golden Hurricane put up an average of 68.4 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 54.3 the Cougars give up.

The Cougars are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents.

The Golden Hurricane are shooting 44.0% from the field, 6.6% higher than the 37.4% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

Houston Players to Watch

Jamal Shead puts up a team-high 5.7 assists per game. He is also putting up 9.9 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 43.3% from the field.

Fabian White Jr. puts up 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Kyler Edwards is putting up 12.1 points, 2.0 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Josh Carlton is averaging 11.8 points, 0.9 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Marcus Sasser is tops on the Cougars at 15.1 points per game, while also averaging 2.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

Tulsa Players to Watch