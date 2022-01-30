Houston vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) drives around Wichita State Shockers guard Qua Grant (22) during the first half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Houston Cougars (17-3, 6-0 AAC) will try to extend a six-game win streak when they hit the road to play the UCF Knights (12-6, 4-4 AAC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Addition Financial Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UCF vs. Houston

Key Stats for UCF vs. Houston

  • The Knights average 72.6 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 53.9 the Cougars give up.
  • The Cougars average 6.1 more points per game (73.8) than the Knights allow their opponents to score (67.7).
  • The Knights make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (36.4%).
  • The Cougars have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Knights have averaged.

UCF Players to Watch

  • Darius Perry puts up a team-leading 4.7 assists per game. He is also putting up 11.1 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 39.6% from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Brandon Mahan averages 10.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 37.0% from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Darin Green Jr. is tops on the Knights at 13.3 points per game, while also averaging 1.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds.
  • C.J. Walker leads his team in rebounds per game (6.1), and also posts 8.6 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Cheikh Mbacke Diong puts up 7.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

Houston Players to Watch

  • Kyler Edwards is the Cougars' top scorer (14.4 points per game) and rebounder (5.9), and produces 2.4 assists.
  • The Cougars receive 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Fabian White Jr..
  • Josh Carlton is the Cougars' top rebounder (5.9 per game), and he posts 11.8 points and 1.1 assists.
  • Jamal Shead is putting up a team-best 5.3 assists per contest. And he is delivering 8.7 points and 2.3 rebounds, making 41.7% of his shots from the field.
  • The Cougars get 6.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Taze Moore.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Houston at UCF

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

