Houston vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

The No. 7 Houston Cougars (17-3, 6-0 AAC) will try to extend a six-game win streak when they hit the road to play the UCF Knights (12-6, 4-4 AAC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Addition Financial Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UCF vs. Houston

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Addition Financial Arena

Key Stats for UCF vs. Houston

The Knights average 72.6 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 53.9 the Cougars give up.

The Cougars average 6.1 more points per game (73.8) than the Knights allow their opponents to score (67.7).

The Knights make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (36.4%).

The Cougars have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Knights have averaged.

UCF Players to Watch

Darius Perry puts up a team-leading 4.7 assists per game. He is also putting up 11.1 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 39.6% from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brandon Mahan averages 10.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 37.0% from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Darin Green Jr. is tops on the Knights at 13.3 points per game, while also averaging 1.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

C.J. Walker leads his team in rebounds per game (6.1), and also posts 8.6 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Cheikh Mbacke Diong puts up 7.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

Houston Players to Watch